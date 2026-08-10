Meet the Class of 2030: Will Babineau, ‘30 

When Will Babineau, ‘30, isn’t spending time with his family and friends in Ontario, Canada, he’s rowing. This summer, he’s getting ready to bring his passion to Philadelphia and La Salle University.

As one of the newest members of the Explorer men’s rowing team, Babineau is going to have the opportunity to explore the Schuylkill River from the boat in his new city, one of the things he’s most looking forward to, as well as exploring everything else that Philadelphia has to offer.

Below, the secondary education major shared why he chose La Salle.

Why did you choose La Salle?

I chose La Salle because of its small class sizes and the program offerings really suited what I was looking for.

Why did you choose your major?

I’ve decided on secondary education. I chose this path because just like I was inspired and helped by my teachers, I would like to do the same for future students.

What are you most excited to do here?

I’m most excited about rowing on the Schuylkill with the La Salle men’s rowing team.

How do you want to be known for more?

I want my classmates and professors to see me as someone who comes prepared, contributes and is willing to help others when I can.

What’s your walking to class soundtrack?

AC/DC Thunderstruck, Queen On With the Show, and Dire Straits Money for Nothing are some of them.