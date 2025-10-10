Meet the new men’s basketball coach…

A new era for La Salle men’s basketball got underway with Darris Nichols being announced as La Salle’s 21st head men’s basketball coach in March.

Nichols’ most recent position was as the head coach at Radford University, where he amassed two 20-win seasons in four years. His coaching experience also included stints as an assistant coach at Florida, Louisiana Tech, Wofford, and Northern Kentucky. He was named a member of ESPN.com’s prestigious 40 Under 40 list in the summer of 2020 and one of the most influential people in the game of college men’s basketball.