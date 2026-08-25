Men’s rowing competes in fourth consecutive IRA National Championship

Three men’s Varsity 8+ boats entered into the Jefferson Dad Vail Regatta, taking them to their fourth IRA National Championship in as many years, with the 1v earning a 20th place finish in the nation after finishing 2nd in the D-Final. The second and third eights both finished 21st with third place finishes in their respective D-Finals.

The women’s Frosh 8+ boat took home the silver with their Dad Vail Regatta performance, qualifying them for the Atlantic 10 Championship, where their season concluded.