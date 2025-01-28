Michael Little, ’26, knew what he wanted from his college experience. As a product of Catholic education, Little wanted to match the values he’d grown up cherishing: his faith, a sense of community, and a commitment to others. What he got was that, and so much more.

Little, who hails from Gloucester Township in Southern Jersey, said he was drawn to the faith and friendliness he felt when he visited campus.

Michael Little, ’26, likes the sense of community on La Salle’s campus,

“When I was looking at colleges, I wanted to find a Catholic school…and to match those values,” Little recalled. “La Salle really felt like home. I came here on campus, and I got to meet everyone. Everyone was friendly. I went to Mass and met Father Frank.”

But as much as Little wanted a faith-based environment, he said he didn’t realize that he’d grown somewhat disconnected from his faith.

“One of the biggest experiences I’ve had at La Salle is finding that re-connection,” Little said. “La Salle offers Mass every single day. And if you want to, you can find a religious experience. For me, I was able to meet Father Frank and the campus ministry team. And they’ve really re-instilled those Lasallian values.”

Now a double major in finance and international business, Little is confident that his choice of La Salle will provide him with a strong foundation.

“It’s a great learning environment,” Little said. “I think the professors are great. The professors will take time out of their days, you can stop into their offices and just chat or get extra help if you need it. It’s a personalized experience for every student. And they want you to grow, and they have a passion for it. And you can just tell just by talking to them. Every student is different, and they really meet you where you’re at.”

Little also credits his professors in the School of Business with helping him decide on a career path:

Michael Little, ’26, credits his professors in the School of Business with helping him discern his career path.

“I came into La Salle not really knowing what I wanted to do with my career, with my life after college. And being able to sit in a class and have a professor say, okay, this is what this person does in their job. They get this kind of degree. They go from here to there. I think just breaking it down and making the information digestible has been beneficial to me and my classmates. You’re finding your career path with their help.”

In addition to an academic environment conducive to learning, Little says the entire community benefits from the tight-knit campus atmosphere, where almost everybody knows your name.

“What I like most about my current student experience is just the people, the students,” Little explained. “I can’t walk across campus and not see someone I know. You never feel alone.

“Without La Salle, I don’t think I’d be the person I am today,” he added.