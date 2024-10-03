New international MOU focuses on communication sciences disorders program

With a visiting delegation from the Philippines on hand, representatives from La Salle University and De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute (DLSMHSI) signed an international memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will focus on their respective communication sciences disorders programs. The MOU centers on exploring opportunities for faculty exchanges, expanded career options and professional development for students, and medical and health-related research activities.

“We have been speaking extensively since I started at La Salle about growing our presence in and with the Lasallian community around the world,” La Salle President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “In particular, we know of the excellence in the Philippines and our sister institutions in the Philippines. We are proud to start this work with De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute.”

Located in Dasmariñas, Philippines, DLSMHSI is a full-complement medical and health allied institution that provides holistic, excellent, and premium health professions education, health care, and research services in a nurturing God-centered environment as it pursues its commitment of nurturing life.

“We are excited about the start of this relationship with La Salle University. It’s always special if it’s with a sister school,” DLSMHSI President Antonio Ramos, M.D., said. “We’ve always mentioned that growth should not only be measured in the number of buildings or programs, but in the partnerships that we have developed, because it will strengthen our educational offerings. We’re very happy and excited for having this opportunity.”

In addition to Ramos, the DLSMHSI delegation included Vice Chancellor for Academic Services Naomi De Aro, RN, Ed.D.; Vice Chancellor for Lasallian Mission and Linkages Br. Aikee Esmeli, FSC; Dean of the College of Nursing Monina Dimas, RN; and Dean of the College of Rehabilitation Sciences Ma. Cecilia Licuan, Ph.D.

“We had a wonderful meeting today talking about possible partnerships for communication sciences disorders, as well as possible nursing partnerships, which we weren’t expecting,” Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion Alisa Macksey said. “It was a pleasant surprise to look at how we might be able to partner for nursing and communication sciences disorders with four plus one programs, faculty exchanges, and student exchanges.”

For La Salle, Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Cameron Wesson, Ph.D., Interim Dean of Nursing and Health Sciences Meredith Kneavel, Ph.D., Chair and Associate Professor of Communication and Sciences Disorders Ryan Husak, Ph.D., Associate Professor and Graduate Program Director of Communication and Sciences Disorders Dana Bitetti, Ph.D., and Associate Dean of Curriculum, Assessment and Graduate Studies LeeAnn Cardaciotto, Ph.D., participated in the planning and discussions.

The linkage between De La Salle Medical and Health Sciences Institute and La Salle University is based on the shared vision of providing the highest quality of education and training in the health and other allied professions. The nascent partnership will encourage a sharing of expertise, teaching-learning resources, and best practices through an exchange of academic and administrative staff, faculty, and students as well as an opportunity for research and program development.