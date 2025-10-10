New Leadership for Alumni Association Board

The Alumni Association Board welcomed new leadership with the appointment of President Leslie Davila, ’97. Davila, who began her term on July 1, 2025, is also an ex officio member of the Board of Trustees.

In addition, the Alumni Association board named Michael Trainor, ESQ., ’04, as vice president, Megan Heater, CPA, MBA ’06, ’02, as treasurer, and Frank Farrell Jr., ’83, ’93, as secretary, alongside new members John Bisco, ’77, Alexis Cragle, ’02, Judy Cruz-Ransom, Ed.D., ’03, Br. Rafael Rodriguez, FSC, ’17, Michael Topley, ’12, and Max Tritz III, ’98.