New partnership announced between La Salle University and Nazareth Academy High School

A new partnership between La Salle University and Nazareth Academy High School will support the mission of both institutions, educating women in the Catholic tradition, through enhancing access to a high-quality, post-secondary education.

“We’re thrilled to partner with La Salle University in a way that reflects our shared values as faith‑based institutions. Together, we’re offering students a seamless, supportive experience to continue their academic journey and position them for success as they take their next steps,” AmyLynn Flood, ‘95, president of Nazareth Academy and vice chair of La Salle’s Board of Trustees, said. “I’m excited to see our students take advantage of this partnership and thrive in their higher education journey.”

The partnership, as a part of La Salle’s commitment to private, Catholic schools throughout the region, will open a La Salle education to Nazareth Academy students through admissions and financial initiatives.

Nazareth graduates with a 3.0 GPA or better will receive guaranteed admissions for most bachelor’s programs. Students applying to La Salle’s renowned Nursing Program will be given priority consideration.

Financially, students who join La Salle with guaranteed admission will receive a minimum annual scholarship of $20,000 for each of their four years of higher education. All Nazareth Academy students who are admitted and ultimately enroll at La Salle will also receive an additional $1,500 Partnership Scholarship.

“For over 160 years, La Salle has been the destination of choice for many who want to continue their private Catholic school education into college,” said Greg Nayor, Ph.D., senior vice president of university strategy. “This new partnership with Nazareth Academy is a logical extension of these partnerships and we could not be more excited about what we will be able to do for these students”

Located in Philadelphia, PA, Nazareth Academy High School is a Catholic, private preparatory school for young women, sponsored by the Sisters of the Holy Faith of Nazareth. It is one of several schools in Philadelphia and the surrounding area to have partnered with La Salle to streamline access to higher education.

-Naomi Thomas