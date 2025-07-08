Nursing Foundation of Pennsylvania (NFP) scholarships to support two La Salle University nursing students  

Two nursing students at La Salle University have been awarded scholarships from the Nursing Foundation of Pennsylvania (NFP), to support them as they continue their studies.

Zeinab Diawara, ‘26, and Chellai Morris, ‘27, students in La Salle’s School of Nursing and Health Sciences, received two of the 25 available scholarships. Applications are open to nursing students at any educational level who are working towards their degree from an accredited institution in Pennsylvania.

Chellai Morris, ’27, La Salle nursing student and NFP scholarship recipient.

Both Morris and Diawara were grateful and excited to find out that they had been awarded the scholarships and saw them as so much more than financial help.

“This scholarship is also motivation to keep going and striving for excellence even when things get hard,” Morris said. “It eases the pressure and allows me to stay focused on learning to become the best nurse I can be. I work, go to school full-time and care for my two children, so this kind of support makes a huge difference in my ability to manage it all without burning out.”

“This scholarship will serve as a motivational tool to help me succeed in college and make a difference in the lives of others, while bringing me closer to my goal of becoming a nurse,” Diawara said. “As a first-generation college student, my goal is to make my parents proud while doing what I love. This scholarship brings me a step closer to accomplishing my goals.”

Zeinab Diawara, ’26, La Salle nursing student and NFP scholarship recipient.

Morris and Diawara both said that La Salle’s nursing program has prepared them for their future careers and given them the experience and knowledge needed to be successful nurses.

“This scholarship helps reduce the burden of tuition and student debt, allowing recipients to focus on their studies and clinical training. It recognizes and encourages future nurses from diverse backgrounds, including non-traditional students and veterans,” Deb Byrne, Ph.D., associate professor and chair of La Salle’s undergraduate nursing program, said. “For our students, this award provides meaningful support and motivation as they prepare to enter the nursing profession. The La Salle recipients of the NFP scholarship are highly deserving, and I am excited to see them continue their education with this added support and motivation.”

Like all nursing students, they can look forward to a promising future. The School of Nursing and Health Sciences has a 94.2% annual pass rate for the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing’s National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX), the exam which allows nurses to begin practicing, as well as a 100% employment rate for graduates from the Nursing program.

–Naomi Thomas