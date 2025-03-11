Olney Outlaws: A new era for La Salle athletics

It is a new era for La Salle athletics. The opening of John E. Glaser Arena in November 2024, marked an opportunity to shake things up and build on the foundations of success that were already in place. Few instances showcase this success more vividly than the Olney Outlaws student section.

The Outlaws are a student-led organization backed by the Athletic Department to support La Salle’s more than 400 student-athletes. The group’s founder and first-ever president, women’s water polo student-athlete Paige Mitchell, ’26, was inspired by the support she received as an athlete in high school. She saw the new arena as an opportunity to bring that same level of student engagement to La Salle athletics. As a junior, Mitchell has spent the past two years working as a marketing intern in the La Salle Athletic Department. Armed with that experience, she spent the spring and summer developing the group to ensure it was ready to make an impact when fall sports began. The effect was immediate, with early-season men’s and women’s soccer games drawing large crowds and an overflowing student section.

The Outlaws kept the momentum going with theme games such as jersey days and flannel days throughout the fall, aiming to keep the atmosphere fun and engaging for students. The fall season proved that there was strong interest among the student body, which helped drive impressive turnouts for the first few games of the basketball season in November. As the men’s team kicked off with three straight home games, the student support was loud and proud. The student section was near capacity for the opener and the Cornell game and was completely sold out for the Homecoming blowout victory over Lafayette.

Members of the executive board of the organization have been pleased with the early results and are excited for the future.

“We had high hopes going into the year,” Ben Tornambe, ’25, recruitment chair and men’s basketball manager said. “We’ve been blown away by the atmosphere at the games. The excitement generated by the new arena and the Outlaws has been awesome to see. We are hopeful that membership will continue to grow as more people attend games and spread positive buzz.”

—Jordan Viener