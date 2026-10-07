On a mission to serve La Salle University students

Since Alisa Macksey joined the La Salle University community four years ago, she’s always loved seeing how the students evolve during their time on campus.

“I am continually inspired by our students,” she said. “They arrive at La Salle with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and aspirations, and they approach their college experience with openness and curiosity. They seek opportunities to learn, lead, serve, and grow. What makes them especially inspiring is their desire to become more than educated professionals; they want to become compassionate leaders, engaged citizens, and individuals who can make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.”

Macksey initially joined La Salle as the Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion in July 2022. In her role, she ensures that La Salle is supporting its community through embodying its core values and mission. Throughout her two decades of professional experience, she’s been greatly connected to the Lasallian mission—first as an undergraduate student at Saint Mary’s College of California and later in various administrative roles at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.

Beyond La Salle, she’s also led representatives from nearly a dozen countries in a part-time role as the inaugural president of the International Council for Association and the Lasallian Educational Mission which focuses on the vitality of the Lasallian mission worldwide. Additionally, she’s helped University faculty become published in AXIS: Journal of Lasallian Higher Education working as an editor for the publication.

In late May, Macksey added to her resume when she was named the University’s Interim Vice President of Student Development & Campus Life alongside her existing leadership role. In September, she was announced as the new Vice President of Campus Life. In this capacity, Macksey continues to bring Student Development and Campus Life and Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion under one umbrella. The La Salle community can expect a mission-focused experience incorporated throughout campus life.

She felt honored that University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., entrusted her with the position that so greatly influences the student experience in and out of the classroom. She plans to build upon the work that’s been previously done in this division to break down barriers and work collaboratively with campus partners.

As Macksey looks toward the priorities she wants to pursue in her new role, she plans to coordinate intentionally and purposely with others to strategically organize campus life programming for students. Rather than simply offering more programs, Macksey hopes to create a more purposeful student experience by ensuring events complement one another, encourage participation, and respond to students’ interests and needs.

Through this work, she wants to encourage Explorers to support each other and rally behind each other. She remembers a group of residential students who attended a women’s rugby match to cheer on the team and its players who lived in their on-campus housing. That type of camaraderie is something she’s looking to encourage and create more opportunities for.