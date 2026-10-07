On a mission to serve La Salle University students

Alisa Macksey joined the campus community in 2022. Now, as Vice President of Campus Life, she hopes to continue to make a positive impact on the Explorer experience.
Since Alisa Macksey joined the La Salle University community four years ago, she’s always loved seeing how the students evolve during their time on campus.
“I am continually inspired by our students,” she said. “They arrive at La Salle with diverse backgrounds, perspectives, and aspirations, and they approach their college experience with openness and curiosity. They seek opportunities to learn, lead, serve, and grow. What makes them especially inspiring is their desire to become more than educated professionals; they want to become compassionate leaders, engaged citizens, and individuals who can make meaningful contributions to their communities and the world.”
Macksey initially joined La Salle as the Vice President of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion in July 2022. In her role, she ensures that La Salle is supporting its community through embodying its core values and mission. Throughout her two decades of professional experience, she’s been greatly connected to the Lasallian mission—first as an undergraduate student at Saint Mary’s College of California and later in various administrative roles at Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota.
Beyond La Salle, she’s also led representatives from nearly a dozen countries in a part-time role as the inaugural president of the International Council for Association and the Lasallian Educational Mission which focuses on the vitality of the Lasallian mission worldwide. Additionally, she’s helped University faculty become published in AXIS: Journal of Lasallian Higher Education working as an editor for the publication.
In late May, Macksey added to her resume when she was named the University’s Interim Vice President of Student Development & Campus Life alongside her existing leadership role. In September, she was announced as the new Vice President of Campus Life. In this capacity, Macksey continues to bring Student Development and Campus Life and Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion under one umbrella. The La Salle community can expect a mission-focused experience incorporated throughout campus life.
She felt honored that University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., entrusted her with the position that so greatly influences the student experience in and out of the classroom. She plans to build upon the work that’s been previously done in this division to break down barriers and work collaboratively with campus partners.
As Macksey looks toward the priorities she wants to pursue in her new role, she plans to coordinate intentionally and purposely with others to strategically organize campus life programming for students. Rather than simply offering more programs, Macksey hopes to create a more purposeful student experience by ensuring events complement one another, encourage participation, and respond to students’ interests and needs.
Through this work, she wants to encourage Explorers to support each other and rally behind each other. She remembers a group of residential students who attended a women’s rugby match to cheer on the team and its players who lived in their on-campus housing. That type of camaraderie is something she’s looking to encourage and create more opportunities for.
A few of Alisa’s favorite things:
Hobbies she loves: Catching up on movies and cooking a delicious meal.
Fun weekend plans: Checking out new and favorite food spots around Philadelphia, including the Southeast Asian Market.
Must-do outdoor activities: Taking a hike in Wissahickon Valley Park with a bite to eat at Valley Green Inn, visiting the Philadelphia Art Museum and the Rocky Steps, or walking past Boathouse Row into Center City on the Schuylkill River Trail.
“What if we break down some of these silos and have some conversations around, ‘hey, I heard you’re doing this, well, I’m doing a version of that.’ How can we come together and make more of an impact,” she explained.
But she doesn’t expect faculty and staff to take sole responsibility for these initiatives and events. Macksey wants to continue to put trust in the students to plan engaging and fun campus life activities. She said while it’s important for those organizations to have their independence, there are times when it makes sense to collaborate and work together.
“It’s such a leadership learning opportunity for the students to say we can work together on something without losing our own identity, which I think just prepares them for the workforce later on and how they’re going to work with colleagues and peers,” Macksey said.
Among her new Campus Life responsibilities, Macksey’s Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion work remains a priority. She said she’s focused on seeing the initiatives in that department grow by providing more retreat opportunities, offering more religious services, engaging with the faith-based student organizations on campus for increased programming, and rebuilding the Good Neighbors service program to support nearby businesses, churches, and nonprofit organizations.
Overall, Macksey isn’t looking to reinvent the wheel. Instead, she’s hoping to implement changes that enhance what is already in place.
Her number one goal is to give back to the La Salle community. Not only because they deserve it, but because that is exactly what Explorers stand for.
“Our students are kind. They are kind to one another and they’re kind to faculty and staff. They just care about each other. I want every student to feel like they belong here, that they’re supported, and that this community is invested in their success,” she said.
— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24