Parent and Family Weekend 2025 Brings Blue & Gold Pride to Campus 

La Salle University is gearing up for one of the most spirited weekends of the year—Parent and Family Weekend 2025. The annual event takes place from Friday, September 26 through Sunday, September 28. Families from near and far will reunite with their Explorers for three days filled with campus traditions, Philadelphia adventures, and countless opportunities to create lasting memories.

Friday: A Warm Explorer Welcome

The weekend begins Friday evening with check-in at Treetops Café and a meal together before heading off campus to support the women’s field hockey team vs. Richmond. Later, all can enjoy complimentary bites from Humpty’s Dumplings food truck and unwind with a cozy outdoor movie night on Hansen Quad, featuring Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch. Need a blanket? There will be a limited supply of special edition La Salle blankets for attendees—perfect for staying warm under the stars.

Saturday: A Day of Connection and Spirit

Saturday is packed with opportunities to experience La Salle life. Starting with one of the weekend’s highlights: the Family Lunch with President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. in the Union Ballroom. Afternoon activities offer something for everyone—cheer on the Explorers at the alumni baseball game or take time for reflection during Mass at the De La Salle Chapel. The evening concludes with a La Salle favorite, Late Night Bingo, where families can compete for exciting prizes and enjoy a fun, spirited atmosphere together.

Sunday: Sports and Spirit

The activities continue Sunday with a full slate of athletic events. Everyone can support several Explorer teams in action, including women’s rugby, women’s soccer, and women’s field hockey. For Eagles fans, the Union Hideaway will host a watch party for the game, featuring multiple screens, free snacks, and plenty of game-day excitement. The weekend concludes on a meaningful note with Mass at 5 p.m. in the De La Salle Chapel, providing a fitting end to a memorable weekend of connection and community.

From spirited athletics to meaningful traditions, Parent and Family Weekend 2025 promises an unforgettable celebration for students and their loved ones. Designed to showcase the best of La Salle, the weekend reflects the pride, community, and Explorer spirit that define the University.

See a full schedule and pre-register for events here.

-Brandi Camp, ’26