Participate in MLK Day with events, service days across Philadelphia

Recognized nationally this year on Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day provides many opportunities for the La Salle community and those in the Philadelphia area to celebrate and honor the legacy of the civil rights activist.

Here are a few notable service projects and engagement activities:

Basketball double-header

For the fourth consecutive year, the men’s basketball teams of La Salle and Saint Joseph’s Universities commemorate Dr. King’s legacy with a rivalry game on Monday, Jan. 15. This year, La Salle and St. Joe’s women’s basketball teams join the tradition. The women’s game will tip-off at 12 p.m. with the men’s game following at 4 p.m. in The Michael J. Hagan Arena on St. Joe’s campus. Purchase tickets to the game, which will be broadcast nationally on CBS Sports Network.

Serving Greater Philadelphia

Participate in the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service. In collaboration with Global Citizen, the largest MLK day event in the U.S. provides a variety of service opportunities including community clean-ups, food donations, and reflective conversations. Learn more about the MLK Day of Service.

All in the family

The Please Touch Museum welcomes families for a day of activities to honor Dr. King. Guests can participate in the community commitment mural among other activities. The day’s events are all capped off with an end-of-the-day parade. Check out the full schedule.

A day at the museum

The Museum of the American Revolution is honoring Dr. King with a weekend of events. From Jan. 13–15, there’s a variety of discussions, performances, and exhibitions scheduled for viewing. Review the schedule in its entirety.

Participate in a community clean-up

Bartram’s Garden welcomes guests to register for its Martin Luther King Day of Service on Monday, Jan. 15. From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., volunteers can help beautify the Glenda Anne Memorial Garden by mulching and weeding the park, as well as cleaning up the block.

Celebrating change

The African American Museum in Philadelphia hosts its Celebrating MLK event from Jan. 13–15 with this year’s theme, shifting the cultural climate. The weekend’s events, from performances to panels, all focus on becoming change agents to confront violence and injustice while celebrating the power to inspire change for our communities. Check out the full schedule.

Student-athletes’ day of service

La Salle student-athletes will participate in a Day of Service on Jan. 24 at Logan Elementary. The students will be performing various tasks inside the school including beautification of spaces, cleaning, and more.

—Meg Ryan