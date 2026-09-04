Pauline Scalvino, ’87, joins AGB Council of Private Board Leaders  

Chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees, Pauline Scalvino, ’87, has been invited to serve on the Association of Governing Boards of Universities and Colleges (AGB) Council of Private Board Leaders.

The AGB is an organization focused on empowering higher education institution boards to “govern through knowledge and confidence,” and helping to prepare governing boards to fulfil their fiduciary duty.

One of the ways that AGB does this is through advisory councils made up of professional leaders. The Council Scalvino will serve on is newly formed, after the previous overarching Council of Board Leaders was split to cover four different types of institutions: System, Public, Private, and Community College.

“It’s a challenging time in higher education. We’ve all heard about the demographic challenges that are affecting enrollment. Parents and students are questioning the value of a college education and board engagement and oversight have never been more important,” Scalvino said. “I am truly honored and humbled to represent La Salle on the Council of Private Board Members. It will enable us to share the great things that our Board is doing and continue to learn from what other private universities are doing to enhance the effectiveness of their Boards.”

Scalvino’s appointment to the Council comes at a time when she and the rest of the Board of Trustees are committed to and focused on how they can not only fulfil their obligations to govern and oversee La Salle but also be true strategic partners to University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., and the University, she said.

-Naomi Thomas