President Allen and Dean Czekanski Inducted as fellows in The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., and Dean of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences Kathleen E. Czekanski, Ph.D., MSN, BSN, were among the 27 new fellows inducted into The College of Physicians of Philadelphia on November 17.

This year’s inductees included prominent physicians, experts from public health and academia, and civic leaders.

Left to right: President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., Lisa Abdul-Haqq, M.A. ’08, and Dean of the School of Nursing, and Health Sciences Kathleen E. Czekanski, PhD, MSN, BSN.

“It gave me great privilege to sign my name in the College’s historical register,” Allen said. “To be included among fellows such as U.S. Founding Father Benjamin Rush, MD, former Surgeon General C. Everett Koop, MD, and our own Kathy Czekanski, is truly an honor.”

Founded in 1787, the College, home of the Mütter Museum and Historical Medical Library, is a non-profit organization with the mission of “advancing the cause of health while upholding the ideals and heritage of medicine.” Biannually in the fall and spring, the College announces the induction of new members to its prestigious Fellowship program.

“The College of Physicians is world renowned for its efforts to promote health and medical information to the public,” Czekanski said. “I am greatly honored to recognized and included among the fellows whose work benefits so many.”

Allen and Czekanski were joined at the induction by Lisa Abdul-Haqq, M.A. ’09, DNP, MSN, MA, CRNP, FCPP. They were nominated by Michael DellaVecchia, M.D., Ph.D., FACS, FICS, FCPP, ’70. The fellows’ ranks also include Denise N. Bailey, Ed.D., M.Ed., MSN, R.N., CSN, a former associate professor of nursing at La Salle.