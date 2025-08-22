Public Company Accounting Oversight Board Scholarship to support La Salle student  

Accounting major Delaney Cortes, ‘26, is one of 685 students across the country who have been awarded a $15,000 scholarship by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB). Cortes is the sixth Explorer in the School of Business to be awarded the merit-based scholarship since the program began in 2011.

“I was very excited to learn I was a scholarship recipient. It means so much to me to have such support as I finish my last year of college,” Cortes said. “My college experience has been incredibly unique and challenging, but very fun. I am grateful to receive this award, which will contribute to my education and reduce my stress of paying for college.”

Delaney Cortes, ’26, is one of 685 students across the country to be awarded the scholarship.

The aim of the scholarship is to benefit students who are likely to become auditors and to make a difference for students who may pursue other career paths.

Students at accredited schools are nominated by their institution to receive the scholarship. To be nominated, an individual must, among other criteria, be enrolled in an accounting program, have a 3.3 or higher GPA or be in the top 1/3 of their class, and demonstrate high ethical standards.

“Congratulations to our 2025-2026 PCAOB Scholars,” said Erica Y. Williams, chair of PCOAB, in a press release. “If we want our system of investor protection to stay strong, the best and brightest must continue to pursue careers in the accounting and auditing profession. We are proud that our PCAOB Scholars Program helps outstanding individuals, such as this group of students, along this career path.”

The scholarship helps to support students with tuition and fees required to enroll or attend university and with fees, books, supplies and equipment that is required for courses once they are studying.

As an organization, PCAOB protects investors and furthers public interest through reports from audits of public companies and SEC-registered brokers and dealers.

-Naomi Thomas