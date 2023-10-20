Recent alumna is getting a front-row seat for Red October

Melisaa Olimpo, ’23, has a front row seat to the Philadelphia Phillies’ latest playoff run.

The communications graduate from Glenside, Pa., has always been interested in the sports communications field ever since her work as a student varsity softball manager at Saint Basil Academy.

During her time at La Salle, Olimpo first became involved in Philadelphia sports as a 50/50 raffle ticket seller with the Phillies in 2021. She then worked as a 50/50 raffle ticket seller for the Flyers. During the 2022 professional baseball season, Olimpo took on a role as a Ticket Services Representative for the Phillies.

“It helped to be in the organization already,” she said of getting her foot in the door to a front office position.

In her current role, Olimpo helps make the ticket purchasing experience easy for Phillies fans by answering the inbound line, working the premium desk during games, and assisting with other purchase inquiries.

Seeing the excitement of the World Series last year as a Ticket Services Representative and entering the playoffs again this year has been a fun and fast paced experience for Olimpo.

“It’s a really cool atmosphere,” she said from an insider’s perspective.

Olimpo said her La Salle education prepared her for this role because of the knowledge she gained on interpersonal communication and working with different groups of people.

“Sales is like storytelling,” she said. “You’re trying to sell certain things and connect with customers.”

For the time being, Olimpo feels comfortable working in sales and hopes to stay in the sports arena and put her communications degree to work in the near future.

—Meg Ryan