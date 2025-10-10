Rowing Honors

The International Rowing Coaches Association (IRCA) named three La Salle men’s rowers as All-Americans. Predrag Cvetkovic, ’27, and Derek Cushman, ’27, earned themselves All-American Honorable Mention Honors. Nick O’Neill, ’25, was named an Empacher-IRCA Second Team All-American. The IRCA also named Joel Bevenour, ’25, as their Comeback Athlete of the Year.

Under the direction of Head Coach and Director of Rowing Ivo Krakic, the La Salle men’s rowing staff was named a finalist for the Intercollegiate Rowing Coaches Association Coaching Staff of the Year for the third straight season. La Salle’s coaching staff joins Jacksonville University, Temple University, and the University of Washington as finalists.

Women’s rowers Natalie Dee, ’25, and Lilly Sher, ’26, were two of the 11 student-athletes selected to be part of the Atlantic 10 All-Academic Team.