Gwenno Goode, ’27, a member of La Salle’s women’s cross-country team, is running to break records, open doors, and prove that her fighting spirit will carry her a long way. Indeed, it already has. Goode has accomplished some amazing things on and off the field.

A native of Barry, Wales, population 57,000, Goode won the Welsh individual championship four times. Her freshman and sophomore seasons at La Salle have been stellar as well, including some enormous wins.

For the 2024-25 season, Goode was awarded the title of Most Outstanding Atlantic 10 Performer after she won the A-10 conference championships individual title, crossing the line in 20:10.4 in the 6k. She finished seventh at the NCAA Mid-Atlantic Regional, earning All-Region honors, and qualifying for the NCAA Championship.

The thrill of each of those wins and accomplishments is still fresh in her mind, but she will always treasure the excitement of becoming an Explorer.

“I remember my first time wearing a La Salle vest. I was so excited,” Goode recalled. “It was at a cross-country meet. I remember thinking, wow, if ‘little’ me knew I was in America racing against all these people—it’s very cool. I love the La Salle vest. I love wearing it. It stands out in a race. You can spot who’s from La Salle. I feel very proud. Sometimes, I feel like we’re the underdog going into races, but as our results have shown, we’re not. As you know from previous years, we can compete with the top scores.”

Despite her success, Goode said La Salle keeps her humble.

“When you fight for things, it’s a lot more fulfilling, I’d say. I definitely think I’ve been humbled here, which is a good thing—it keeps me on my toes,” Goode said. “I want to keep working for my goals, and I want to keep working for my dreams. I don’t want it to be given to me because it doesn’t feel as good, you know?”

One of her greatest wins, she said, is making the decision to come to America to enroll at La Salle University.

“I just felt very welcome here. I came from Wales, a small country, and I wanted to pursue my running career. I came to America because I feel like the opportunities are much bigger here,” Goode said. “I looked at different universities, of course—there are so many here. I got talking to the La Salle coaches, and they were amazing. I was in a good spot with running, but they saw a lot of potential in me, and they were patient with me. Then I got to meet the team, and they were just like sisters.”

Goode, who is a communication studies major, said La Salle is a place where athletes and non-athletes alike can thrive. The work ethic she observes and the drive to set, meet, and even exceed goals are common themes. And with them comes some of the best support students can hope for. The professors, she said, are always happy to spend time working with students who need extra help.

“They really, really care” about each student as an individual,” she remarked.

Along with the professors, Goode said other factors that make La Salle unique include the small classes, many activities, and its tight-knit campus. She acknowledged how grateful she is for all of this, as well as the generosity of donors, noting that the scholarships and donations are enabling her to pursue her dreams.

“I wouldn’t be here without the scholarship or those donors,” Goode said.

Goode serves as a co-host on the Sports Line show on La Salle TV.

Outside the classroom, Goode channels her interest in sports into a campus activity that helps her prepare for a career after running. She serves as a co-host on the Sports Line show on La Salle TV.

“I study communications, and I picked it because I love talking to new people. I think it’s so important to hear athletes’ stories,” Good said. “You see the successes, but when you’re a journalist or broadcaster, you can actually talk to them and get more personal insight—reasons why and how they succeeded or what they had to go through to get that gold medal or trophy.”

Goode continues running, studying, and enjoying the camaraderie of fellow athletes and students. But she’s always looking ahead and working hard for the next victory, knowing that someday, all the work will pay off even more than it already has.

“La Salle educates the whole person,” Goode said. “Because of all the experiences and the tight-knit community and the relationships you get to build and the connections, you’re immersed in that full experience. You’ll be more successful when you leave here, and that’s the proof.”