Sigma Phi Lambda celebrates 90th anniversary

As well as celebrating Explorer alumni during the first weekend in November, La Salle University will be hosting Sigma Phi Lambda brothers, members of the University’s first fraternity, as they celebrate their 90th anniversary.

“For 90 years, Sigma Phi Lambda, La Salle’s first and only local fraternity, has been a leader on campus through service, spirit, fidelity, and leadership. The Blue and Gold runs deep within our bonds and it reflects in everything we do on and off campus,” Michael Minghenelli, ’92, current president of Sigma Phi Lambda’s alumni affinity group, the Committee of Explorers, said. “We are proud of our La Sallian past and we look forward to the reunion on campus and to many more years supporting our active brothers and serving La Salle University, our home away from home.”

The reunions are important events to the Sigma Phi Lambda brothers.

“The reunion provides a vital opportunity for us to return to campus, reconnect with our fellow classmates, reminisce with our moderators and advisors, make new connections, and re-engage with our alma mater,” Max Tritz III, ‘98, said. Tritz, the committee chair of the 90th anniversary reunion being held on campus, was president of Sigma Phi Lambda during his time as a student. He now sits on La Salle’s Alumni Association Board and is a former board member of the Committee of Explorers.

Sigma Phi Lambda was first started in 1935 by five La Salle undergraduates. It became inactive during WWII but was re-established in 1961 when a group led by Tom Lynch, ’62, called the Committee of Explorers, which later became the alumni group’s name, took on the name and ideals of the fraternity.

Being part of Sigma Phi Lambda means a lot to those involved, Tritz said, pointing to a quote from the first president, John A. Guischard, Ph.D., ‘38, which he said sums up the feeling that he, and many of his fraternity brothers, have.

“College life is made up of a number of experiences. Some of these experiences are pleasant; some are unpleasant. Among the former are the contacts one makes with fellow students. One of the prime purposes of a fraternity is to ensure that some of these contacts will ripen into life-long friendships,” Guischard’s quote reads. “In a well-run fraternity, there exists a spirit of camaraderie that is not found in the casual relationships that one has on campus outside of fraternity life. I firmly believe that Sigma Phi Lambda is a fraternity that will offer you this friendship and camaraderie. Your fraternity, the oldest on campus, has an enviable reputation of fostering such friendships.”

As well as the friendships made between members, Sigma Phi Lambda brothers have made broader contributions to 20th and Olney.

Victor Kling, Ph.D., ‘68, one of the fraternity’s long time campus advisors regularly takes pledges, or future members, on tours of campus that show contributions made by Lambda brothers with stops including Holroyd Hall, the Dan Rodden Theatre, and many commemorative plaques around campus. There are several scholarships and endowments named after fraternity members, six members have been president of the Alumni Association Board, and two are currently on the Board of Trustees.

Eleven of the brothers have received the Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award, including the inaugural 1961 recipients Roland Holroyd, Ph.D., and Joseph Flubacher, ‘35. Four of the fraternity’s current advisors have received the award during their time at La Salle.

Br. Gerry Molyneaux, F.S.C., Ph.D., ’58, one of the Sigma Phi Lamda faculty Lindback Award recipients, is celebrating 50 years with the fraternity in 2025 as well. He has served as both a moderator and advisor to the fraternity throughout that time. Br. Gerry took over from Joe Moran, ’50, as the fraternity’s leader in the 1970s, and has been passing on his role to Tom Blum, Ph.D., ’85, over recent years.

“Their dedication to teaching and mentorship, both inside and outside of the classroom, is self-evident,” Tritz said.

To celebrate everything that the brothers gain from being a member of Sigma Phi Lambda, and of being an Explorer alum, reunions are held every five years.

There are already a number of events scheduled for the upcoming reunion, happening during Homecoming Weekend, including a meeting with the alumni and actives, a tent on the quad, a 90th anniversary brother’s circle, and men’s basketball – which will also be the first time many of the members have seen the John E. Glaser Arena.

“La Salle isn’t just a university—it’s my extended family. A place where brothers and sisters come together, united by pride and purpose. Fraternities and sororities bring that spirit to life, and I can’t wait to reunite with my Sigma Phi Lambda brothers and the entire alumni family on November 8th,” Mike Hallowell, ‘85, Lambda brother and past president of the Alumni Association Board of Directors, said. “Homecoming is where memories are made, bonds are strengthened, and the La Salle spirit shines brightest. Trust me—you won’t want to be the one hearing about it after the fact.”

–Naomi Thomas

Learn more about the Sigma Phi Lambda reunion and register for the November 8th event here.