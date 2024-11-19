Skate into the most wonderful time of the year at La Salle’s Holiday Village

For one magical night, Monday, Dec. 2, the La Salle community will be transported from 20th and Olney to a charming holiday village, created to spread holiday cheer and give the campus a much-needed end-of-semester break. All faiths and traditions are welcome and celebrated, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.

Gather at the La Salle Student Union patio and first floor from 4:30 to 7 p.m. for a stress-free evening of holiday sights, sounds, tastes, and merry-making activities. We’ll light the Christmas tree at 5 p.m. sharp and then bask in the glow of the lights! Santa will be there, as well as lots of “elves” who will offer activities, food, and more.

New this year is an exciting addition—an actual ice-skating rink! For skaters and non-skaters alike, there will be many activities such as holiday card writing, decorating ornaments, cookies, and ugly sweaters. Hannukah and Kwanzaa will also be represented, so miss don’t out.

This year, we’ll also provide free Bavarian pretzels and Poutine to pair nicely with hot cocoa.

The first 100 students who visit the village will receive a free holiday mug or beanie!

So don’t be naughty, and remember this date: Monday, Dec. 2, 4:30 to 7 p.m. with Christmas Tree lighting at 5 p.m., and Ho, Ho, Hurry there!

Activities include: