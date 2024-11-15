Standout soccer star and alumni award winner considers La Salle “home”

Stash Graham, ’05, MBA ’07, still remembers the baffled look on Brother John King’s face when King spotted him walking across campus on a blustery Philly day wearing a light jacket paired with sandals and basketball shorts. A native of Tampa, Fla., Graham arrived on campus without a sufficient winter wardrobe, but with big dreams and the drive and talent to be an outstanding student and soccer player.

Although his wardrobe was different, in many ways, Graham was indeed a typical La Salle freshman. He was a first-generation college student, and his parents sacrificed and saved for his education. And though he walked onto campus a stranger, he soon came to consider La Salle University his home. As he stood in front of the homecoming crowd on Nov. 8, 2024, to accept the Alumni Association’s John J. Finley, ’24 Award, Graham reiterated that sentiment, telling the crowd, “It’s great to be home!”

The Finley Award, named for former La Salle president John J. Finley, ’24, aka “Mr. LaSalle,” is presented annually to an alumnus who has exhibited outstanding service to the University or the Alumni Association. Several former recipients, as well as President Finley’s grandchildren, were in attendance for the presentation.

Left to right: Yusef J. “Joe” Ugras, Ph.D., and Stash Graham, ’05, MBA ’07.

The award is traditionally presented to the winner by someone who has played an important role in the recipient’s life. Graham’s award was presented by Yusef J. “Joe” Ugras, Ph.D., associate professor of accounting. Graham credited Ugras with inspiring his career path and professional success by encouraging him to consider a career in finance, enter business school, and offered him constant support stretching into the present day.

The big dreams Graham brought to campus became reality, Ugras noted, as he called Graham “…a truly exceptional Explorer, his friend, an amazing student, and an outstanding goalkeeper, who broke many amazing records.”

Named to the La Salle University Athletic Hall of Fame, Graham’s accolades include being named Philadelphia Soccer Seven Co-Freshman of the Year after compiling six wins, including four shutouts, and a .744 save percentage. The following season, he earned College Soccer News All-America and Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year honors after leading the nation in saves (156) and saves per match. In his final year with the Explorers, Graham picked up Honorable Mention All-America accolades from the NSCAA after leading the A-10 in saves, save percentage, and shutouts. For his career, Graham still ranks second in school history in matches played by a goalkeeper and shutouts, and ranks 20th in NCAA history with 463 career saves.

Currently, Graham serves the founder and managing director of Graham Capital Team and has established himself as a nationally recognized asset manager who frequently contributes to national business media outlets. He also supports the Hope for Marietta Foundation, which raises awareness of congenital heart defects, the most common birth defect in the United States.

Graham said he continues to have a vested interest in La Salle and helping future students find a home at 20th and Olney. However, for his visit, he has hopes of recruiting two particular future Explorers, his children.

“Who knows?” Graham said. “Maybe this experience tomorrow (homecoming), combined with my love for this school, will set up a chain of events for 13 years from now, and I’ll be dropping them off at 20th and Olney.”