STEAM summer camp provides La Salle graduate students with a hands-on learning experience 

La Salle education graduate students brought the feel of the summer Olympic Games to 20th and Olney.

From July 1-19, the University hosted its annual STEAM Summer Enrichment Camp for students entering grades K-9. As a part of the graduate education certification program, La Salle students taught STEAM-based (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) lessons throughout the day. Campers experimented with science projects, played games, made art, learned new sports, and more.

This year’s theme, Passing the Torch: Olympics at La Salle, provided campers with lessons on history, culture, geography, language, and sports through the lens of the summer Olympic games.