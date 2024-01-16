Student Government Association president balances schoolwork with student life  

As the COVID-19 pandemic began to alter daily life in March 2020, Nikki Aquino, ’24, evaluated what she wanted from her higher education experience.

The then-high school senior from Reading, Pa., started researching her next move between school closures and online learning.

“It really gave me time to think about what I wanted in a university experience,” she said.

Aquino was hopeful she could find a campus with a tightknit community and a small faculty-to-student ratio. Plus, attending a university in a major city added to the fun and diverse student experience.

When she came across La Salle University, she knew she had found what she was looking for.

“La Salle had a unique identity that stood on its own,” she said.

She also knew entering the sciences was her desired career path. La Salle’s biochemistry program offered her the best of both worlds between biology and chemistry. She also felt the knowledgeable faculty with real world experience would be a huge plus inside and outside of the classroom.