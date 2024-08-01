Success adds up for three first-gen siblings in accounting careers 

Brenna, ’10, MBA ’11, Dylan, ’17, and Eric Trush, ’20, grew up looking to build on their parents’ hardworking legacy.

With their father working as an officer for the Philadelphia Police Department and their mother becoming a self-taught bookkeeper, it was important for the three Northeast Philadelphia natives to forge successful careers.

Today, the three first-gen siblings are all successful certified public accountants (CPA) working in various industries. The foundation set by La Salle University’s School of Business made their education and career dreams possible.

“We were very serious about our education,” Brenna said.

Brenna was the first to begin her college search and was introduced to La Salle through her Archbishop Wood High School accounting teacher. As she learned more about the institution’s great reputation and Catholic mission, she knew it was the right choice.

Dylan followed in Brenna’s footsteps, seeing the success she had through the accounting program. Eric first attended University of Arizona, a large state school miles away from home, but made the decision to transfer to La Salle because of his siblings’ experience and wanting a more personalized, hands-on education.

As first-gen students, the Trushs felt supported by La Salle’s Admissions and Financial Aid Offices who helped walk them through the application process.

“La Salle was really ready to work with us,” Brenna said.

That attention to detail and care extended to the Trushs as students who received support and mentorship from La Salle faculty and staff. While all three were initially interested in accounting, the School of Business helped build that enjoyment and appreciation for the industry. Brenna, Dylan, and Eric all remember times when a course or concept may have been difficult to master, but professors and advisors met them where they were and helped them overcome challenges.

All three were also prepared and motivated to take the CPA exam following graduation. A decision they feel was integral to their careers.

“La Salle did a great job at really pushing you outside of your comfort zone,” Eric said.

Brenna remembers Penelope Grob, M.S., the director of the Business Scholars Co-op Program, as a supportive advisor and mentor. While Dylan and Eric received a lot of guidance from C. Andrew Lafond, ‘86, DBA, CPA, accounting professor.

“The CPA is his actually,” Dylan joked.

Just like the coursework, the Lasallian values have stuck with Brenna, Dylan, and Eric to this day. Respect for all persons and concern for the poor and social justice are two principles that guide the Trushs regularly as they put a large emphasis on mentor and service.

Today, the siblings are using their accounting degrees in a variety of ways. Brenna is an accounting manager for Amazon’s Project Kuiper, an initiative to bring fast, affordable broadband to unserved and underserved communities. Dylan is a finance manager for Inframark, an independent, American-owned company, who is a leader in water infrastructure operations and infrastructure management services. Eric is a transaction advisory services senior associate at Portage Point Partners, a business advisory, interim management, and investment banking firm. All three siblings enjoy their work and feel La Salle is who prepared them to take on leadership roles within their organizations.

“La Salle does a great job at preparing you for that regardless of the journey you take. There’s no correct way to do it. There are multiple avenues,” Eric said.

—Meg Ryan