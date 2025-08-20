La Salle University’s Academic Discovery Program (ADP) recently wrapped up another highly successful Summer Bridge, welcoming 82 first-year students most of whom are first-generation into the Explorer community. Over the course of six weeks, these students participated in credit-bearing courses, enrichment workshops, and leadership development activities designed to ease their transition into college life.

With the addition of this incoming class, ADP now supports a total of 175 students, including 93 returning sophomores, juniors, and seniors. Funded primarily through Pennsylvania’s Act 101 grant, the program provides comprehensive support throughout all four years at La Salle. Students have access to academic tools for success, individualized tutoring, one-on-one coaching, mentoring, mental health planning, tuition assistance, and an engaged staff dedicated to helping them thrive.

“Summer Bridge is more than just a head start on classes—it’s a launchpad for success,” said Teresa McKnight, Director of the Academic Discovery Program. “Our students finish their six-week experience with the tools, relationships, and mindset to make the most of their college journey.”

The program concluded with a celebratory closing ceremony, where students reflected on their growth, recognized one another’s achievements, and embraced La Salle’s call to “Be Known for More.” With the continued guidance of the ADP team, these Explorers are ready to navigate challenges, achieve their goals, and make their mark on the La Salle community.