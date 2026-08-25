Swimming and Diving at NCAA Championship meets

La Salle swimmers Felix Jedbratt, ‘26, and Carter Perkins, ‘27, concluded their season competing at the NCAA Championships. Jedbratt competed in three events, including the 200-fly, where he set a new conference record and placed 21st.

The diving teams competed in the NCAA Zone A Championships, with four Explorers in the water. Tiffany Brawn, ‘27, and Lily Chandler, ‘29, competed for the women, with Chandler placing 13th competing on the platform. For the men, Carter Randall, ‘26, and Calvin LeBlanc, ‘28, competed in three events between them.