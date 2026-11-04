Taking a chance  

When looking at colleges, Kaylie Castro, ‘29, was considering two schools. She ultimately decided to enroll at La Salle University and has not regretted her choice since.

“I look at my decision, and now I could never go back and make another decision about where I’m going to school,” she said.

La Salle first became an option for Castro when a mentor from her high school, St. Petersburg Collegiate, and club rugby team connected her with Kelsie McDowell, who was named the inaugural head coach of the University’s women’s rugby team in July 2024.

As the Explorer team was coming together, the two connected, and Castro was recruited.

She played rugby while in high school for one year before joining La Salle’s first rugby team.

Before stepping onto the field, her interest in rugby grew from watching the 2024 Paris Olympics, and then shortly after, her classmate asked if she wanted to play at a beginner’s clinic with a local women’s team in Tampa, Fla., not too far from her hometown of St. Petersburg.

“Ever since that clinic, I fell in love with the sport and played with their U19 team, for players 19 years old or younger, all over Florida,” she said. “The community is unlike any sport I’ve played. The support you receive and the people you meet in rugby become lifelong connections.”

She also recalls how McDowell “took a chance” on her and reflects on how playing in college has led to greater chances for exposure.

“I feel like La Salle has been a big help in getting me traction for bigger opportunities rugby-wise,” she said. “That got me on the map because we’re being televised and everything like that, so I’m getting seen.”

Castro played at the U20 XV (15s) Winter Camp, a week-long camp in North Carolina, and shortly after received an offer to play on the 2026 USA U20 women’s rugby team during a tour over the summer.

The team is for top players aged 19 to 20 from collegiate and club programs who are preparing for professional, senior national team careers.

“It’s a beautiful thing that you don’t realize until you’re like, ‘Wow. Right now, I’m literally listening to the National Anthem playing for my country,'” she said. “It’s something you only get to experience once in a lifetime.”

In addition to participating in sports-specific opportunities, Castro has enjoyed the academic environment that La Salle has to offer.

She first took an interest in psychology after taking an AP course in high school and has pursued it ever since, declaring it as her major at La Salle. Her ultimate goal is to help people, regardless of the specific specialty that she eventually chooses.

“I went from high school and then I did early college, so then I was just like, ‘Let’s keep the ball moving and do psychology,’ because I really enjoyed it,” she said. “My biggest goal is just to help people. I don’t know exactly what field I’m going into with psychology, but all I know is that I want to help people, and I want to either help athletes, help youth, or something all encompassing. I want to make the world a better place, or at least better than I came into it.”

When Castro isn’t on the field or in the classroom, she enjoys spending time in the Union building, attending events hosted by her resident advisor like yoga or pickleball, volunteering with the Basket, and engaging with the campus organization SAVE (Sexual Assault and Violence Ends) as a student worker.

Throughout her studies, extracurriculars, and sport, the community and quality education that she’s experienced stands out to Castro.

“It’s been amazing. I have a great community. The faculty is awesome. I feel like I’m getting my education for the degree I want. Overall, it’s been very positive,” she said.

— Lexi Clatterbuck