Teaching with purpose

Eric Stonesifer, ’01, M.Ed., grew up in central Maryland, just 30 minutes south of Gettysburg, Pa.

Being so close to such a pivotal battlefield from the American Civil War, it was only natural for Stonesifer to become curious about history. That proximity led to a passion which later was the spark for his higher education and career journeys.

“History was always a hobby,” he said. “I was immersed in it all my life. Always loved it. I never thought of it as ‘a career.’ But once I realized, if you do what you’re passionate about, the career path will take care of itself.”

Stonesifer made the decision to study history at La Salle University after a brief stint as a math education major. He was drawn to the campus because of its Philadelphia address and the ability to learn at a Catholic university where he could continue to explore his faith and spirituality.

As a history major, Stonesifer grew his knowledge on different periods of American life. He is incredibly grateful for his time learning from Stuart Leibiger, Ph.D., chair of the Humanity and Society Department and history professor.

Stonesifer took courses on the American Revolution and American Civil War with Leibiger. He and his classmates had the opportunity to visit Washington’s Crossing Historic Park and Gettysburg National Military Park on different trips. Both experiences reinforced what was being discussed in class and brought the lessons to life.

Even as a student, Stonesifer knew he wanted to utilize his knowledge of history as an educator. He was a student worker in the Education Department at La Salle and a few years later went on to obtain his Master of Education degree at another institution.

“Education was definitely something I was always interested in—the idea of taking knowledge, helping other people out with that, and really providing a service to others,” he explained.

Reflecting on his La Salle experience, he said learning about the University’s namesake and patron saint of teachers, Saint John Baptist de La Salle, made a large impact on him.

That impact has continued throughout his career in the classroom. After spending two years working for the School District of Philadelphia, Stonesifer has spent over two decades working in Catholic education across the city.

He spent many years working as a teacher in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, first as a long-term substitute at multiple institutions and then his first permanent role at St. John Neumann High School for Boys. Stonesifer was there for a year prior to its closure in 2004 when the school merged with St. Maria Goretti High School to become Saints John Neumann and Maria Goretti Catholic High School.

He said “the years that really defined me as an educator” were over the next six while he taught at Northeast Catholic High School for Boys. He then went on to teach at Pope John Paul II High School and most recently, he served as the assistant principal of academic affairs at St. Hubert Catholic High School for Girls. He’s also held the role of chair of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia’s secondary social studies curriculum committee.

He’s had the opportunity to teach many about American and world history, and how it all shapes the many societal, cultural, political, economic, and environmental systems that impact our lives.

“I think it’s important to understand the world that we live in now; you need to understand the past,” he said.

As an educator, he’s learned it’s important to believe in the process, make a plan, and help develop students instead of expecting immediate results.

“There’s going to be days that are really tough, but there’s going to be days that are really, really rewarding,” he said.

Stonesifer looks forward to graduation every year because while it means saying goodbye, it also means he’s done his job in preparing students to have the skills needed to take on what comes next.

“If I am doing my job the way it’s supposed to, I need to be prepared to say goodbye to make sure whichever students I’m responsible for are prepared to go out into the world that they’re going to face and they have all the tools that are necessary,” he said.

He said those skills, including analyzing, synthesizing, and critical thinking, are incredibly important for young people to learn as they enter the next phase of their lives.

Looking ahead to the upcoming school year, Stonesifer is entering a new chapter as he becomes the principal of Philadelphia’s Little Flower High School. He said this moment has felt very full circle as his commute to and from work will mean passing by La Salle every day.

“It’s a good way to ground myself,” he said.

As he continues his career in Catholic education, he’s looking forward to leading the girls’ high school. His main priorities include working to stabilize enrollment and to ensure the education they offer continues to be exceptional. As one of the two all-girls Catholic high schools in the city, he said it’s imperative their work continues for the betterment of the students and the community.

As the next academic year marks the 175th anniversary of Bishop Saint John Neumann founding the Archdiocese of Philadelphia school system, it’s critical to carry on the legacy.

“The importance of the Catholic school system within the City of Philadelphia and strengthening the City of Philadelphia and being part of the community is so important. If we want our cities and our neighborhoods to be vibrant, we must have strong Catholic schools in there to go along with that,” he added.

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24