The Explorer Fedora’s meaningful message  

Adamstown, Pa., is home to both America’s oldest hat maker, the Bollman Hat Company, and a lot of Explorer spirit.

Just 50 miles away from La Salle University’s Northwest Philadelphia campus, Bollman Hats supplies the world’s leading collection of headwear brands. Today, employee-owners carry on the company’s crafting traditions that began centuries ago, using old-world techniques to make wool felt, straw, fur felt, and knit hats for avid shoppers to make a personal statement that encompasses fashion, function, and fun.

As CEO and Chairman of Bollman Hat Company, Don Rongione, ’79, is passionate about Bollman’s past, present, and future. In his leadership role, he’s incorporated key lessons he learned as a La Salle student studying management and accounting into his everyday work.

“The education that I got at La Salle, that spirit of caring and community that I got through the business school and on campus, my involvement in student government, and the opportunity to be president of student government in my senior year, have all helped instill in me leadership qualities including servant leadership and caring for others,” Rongione said.

His experiences at 20th and Olney also influenced his personal endeavors. As a first-generation college student, he attended La Salle alongside his brother and sister, met his wife on campus, and began a generational tradition with two of his sons graduating as Explorers as well.

Having such a meaningful student experience is why Rongione stayed so close to La Salle; it was his passion for headwear that allowed for a bond between himself and University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., to grow—and that acted as inspiration for the pair’s joint creative venture.

“We connected immediately with our love of La Salle and love of hats,” Rongione said. “The Explorer Fedora seemed like a natural opportunity to show something very visible to the Explorer community who want to wear their blue and gold with great pride.”

The Explorer Fedora, designed by Allen and Rongione, is a limited-edition hat designed in a rich blue color with gold ribbon trim, a lining and a feather accent which will arrive in a Bollman branded box. It embodies the craftsmanship of Bollman while supporting the mission of La Salle University. For every hat sold, a portion of the proceeds will go toward the Known for Supporting Students fund, a philanthropic initiative focused on closing the financial gaps for current and future Explorers.

“I hope that people see the beauty in the product first and foremost, and they appreciate the look, but also can resonate with the story,” Rongione said. “The story is one of a 1863-founded University with Christian principles, and an 1868-founded company that has similar values of stewardship, of trying to care for people.”

Allen agreed.

“What I think is really special about this is not just that Don and his family are Explorers and want to help our students. It’s the similarities between Bollman Hat Company and La Salle University, and really what is in the DNA of both of those places, as it relates to doing things in a different way, to serve a mission and to serve our folks.”

Allen and Rongione have both found that the perseverance, history, and commitment to the mission of their two organizations are what make their work in different industries complement each other. They hope the La Salle community not only finds the fedora to be a fun addition to their wardrobe, but that they also take the time to learn about both organizations and their shared values.

“The idea that we can use great hats to benefit our students was something that was of real keen interest to me. I’m also interested in hopefully telling the story of Don’s amazing company that’s here and how he leads it and his employees and his vision for what is a great American story as it relates to the companies that drive the economy of the country,” Allen said.

As far as how to style the Explorer Fedora? Allen and Rongione agree that it can look good with a variety of outfits, dressed up for a special occasion or more casual with a pair of jeans. What matters most is the pride and history that comes with it.

“I think that this hat tells a beautiful story of La Salle, and hopefully the connection between this historic company and historic university,” Rongione said.

For more information and to purchase your Explorer Fedora, click here.

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24