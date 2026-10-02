The La Salle Explorer on the move

Editor’s Note: For this news center story, the Office of University Marketing and Communications channeled their inner Explorer to write this piece and the mascot’s direct quotes.

The Explorer lived up to his name on Sept. 29, venturing off campus to Harrisburg, Pa., and the State Capitol Rotunda to spend the day with some friends—and rivals—at the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania’s (AICUP) Mascot Day.

“It’s always a good day when I get to go out and explore,” the Explorer, who was attending Mascot Day for the second time, said.

“Being with friends from around the state in the Capitol Building was one of those good days, and, thankfully, there weren’t any owls around,” he continued with a smile.

School spirit was high among the mascots in attendance as they explored the Rotunda, met with lawmakers who were also alumni of their respective schools, and some even participated in a secret project that will be released on social media in the coming weeks.

Local members of the media alongside staff from the attending colleges and universities were in attendance to capture all the festivities.

“I’m so proud of our alumni who get to walk the halls of the Capitol every day, and it was so exciting to be able to do it myself,” the Explorer said. “As mascots we’re obviously used to being the center of attention, but I’m glad that there were other people there, including my amazing colleagues, to help record the day.”

As well as a time for fun, Mascot Day gives AICUP a chance to highlight the important role that colleges and universities in the state play in the local and regional community, emphasized by an address by AICUP’s president, Tom Foley.

“Our local and state-wide community are just as much a part of the Explorer family as the people living, working, and learning on campus every day, I was happy to hear about the positive impact we as an institution have within our state and beyond,” the Explorer said.