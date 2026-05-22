The legacy continues 

Mary Williams, Ed.D., has always prioritized a strong, supportive community.

It was an integral part of her decision to become an educator and why she chose to work as an education professor at La Salle University. Teaching students and seeing them create change for the betterment of future generations is an ideal she learned from her great grandfather, Gabriel Teodor Ueland (commonly known as GT Ueland).

On Sunday, May 17, 2026, Williams was able to continue in her educator role, teaching others about Ueland when she served as the Marshall of the civic groups in the Norwegian Constitution Day Parade in Brookyln, N.Y.

Ueland was a member of the original planning committee for the inaugural parade in 1889, and many of the civic groups represented in this year’s parade were ones Ueland founded or led. These included the Norwegian Children’s Home in Brooklyn, which he founded and was president of for 20 years, the Norwegian National Society, the Norwegian National League of New York, and the Norwegian-American Seaman’s Association, all of which he held presidential roles in.

This year also marks the centennial of Ueland becoming a Knight of St. Olav 1st Class, the highest civilian and cultural honor a Norwegian citizen can receive.

Williams marched through the parade alongside her sister, nephew, husband, and a few other family members. She said she’d always known about the parade, but when this year’s theme was announced as “Our Legacy Continues,” it only made sense that she would try to have her great grandfather’s work recognized.

It was humbling, but also very special for Williams to be able to share the story of her great grandfather and all the work he did for the Norwegian community throughout Brooklyn and the New York city region. It made her emotional to celebrate him 100 years later.

“Not many people get that honor,” she said.

She watched as the supportive crowd read the signs detailing Ueland’s contributions that her and her family walked through the parade with and felt his impact.

His work has inspired Williams throughout much of her own life, she said.

“My contributions to the larger educational community through educating teachers and leading college faculty across the U.S. follow in the footsteps of GT Ueland’s contributions to Norwegian heritage in Brooklyn and beyond,” Williams wrote in her submission to the parade organizing committee.

She even shared the news with her students in her graduate summer practicum class the following week.

Williams and her family hope to participate in the parade again next year to keep Ueland’s legacy alive, among other initiatives they are looking into.

For her husband, seeing Williams participate in the parade was 40 years in the making.

“He promised me he’d someday get me into the parade,” she said jokingly.

With a little help from family ancestry, he made that promise come true.

— Meg Ryan, M.A. ’24