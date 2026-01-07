The season of giving at La Salle University

This holiday season, students, staff, and faculty at La Salle University helped spread some Christmas cheer to local families and children through donating gifts during a toy drive.

“The toy drive was a wonderful way to help communities who may not have the resources to provide gifts for their children,” nursing major Anita Chen, ‘28, said. “For many children, receiving a toy can bring happiness and I believe that it is important to spread joy, hope, and a sense of care during a time that can be stressful for many families.”

Chen, who is also a public health and psychology minor, helped wrap the over 100 gifts that were bought by students, faculty, and staff Explorers who took tags from the trees that were placed around campus. As secretary of the Student Nursing Association Program (SNAP), she also bought other members of the organization with her to assist.

“I love how anyone can participate in toy drives. When everyone comes together to donate toys, it adds up,” she said. “Taking the time to wrap the gifts is an important part of every child receiving a present. Participating in a toy drive shows that simple acts of kindness can truly make a difference.”

Before Chen and the other volunteers were able to wrap the gifts, which were given to members of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health’s MOM (Maternal Outreach and Management) Program, they had to be sorted. Sydnie Leavery, ‘26, was there to help with that process.

After serving as a lector during the Lessons and Carols Christmas service in the chapel, the marketing major saw Regina Gauss Kosiek, La Salle Mission and Ministry’s assistant director of community engagement and service, sorting through a pile of donated gifts.

“I asked if I could help, and she welcomed it,” Leavery said, adding that she had already taken some tags and donated gifts. “Together, we sorted through the donations and made sure each toy tag was accounted for. Unfortunately, some tags were not returned, were lost, or were never taken, which created a greater need for toys.”

Gifts donated during the 2025 La Salle Toy Drive.

Leavery helped to figure out which toys were still needed so that they could fulfil the goal of every child receiving at least one gift, even going to purchase additional toys to be certain that it would happen.

“While Christmas is about much more than gift-giving, toys can still play an important role,” she said. “For children, receiving a toy can provide joy, comfort, and a chance to simply be a kid, even when their families may be facing challenges. For parents, it can relieve some financial stress and allow them to focus on providing essential needs for their families.”

For both Leavery and Chen, taking part in the toy drive was an extension of their everyday efforts to help others. SNAP is always looking for ways to engage in community service and make a positive impact, Chen said, and the toy drive was a perfect way to do that.

“It’s always important to help those in need, especially in ways that uphold dignity and care. The Lasallian mission emphasizes concern for the poor and respect for all people, and this toy drive reflected those values,” Leavery said, adding that her home parish hosts a similar event each year. “Being involved in a similar effort at La Salle allowed me to support a mission that aligns closely with my own values and experiences.”

As well as knowing they had helped share some Christmas magic with local children, both Explorers also benefited personally from their involvement.

Leavery was there when two students dropped off their donated gifts, a baby doll and a stroller.

“They were incredibly excited and clearly put a lot of thought into their gift,” she said. “Seeing their enthusiasm and care made the experience especially meaningful.”

For Chen, some of the gifts invoked a sense of nostalgia and excitement for the children who would receive them, including a doctor kit play set and a kitchen play set that were incredibly similar to the ones she and her siblings grew up playing with.

“Even today, my siblings and I talk about the toys and the different silly scenarios we made up,” she said. “I hope the children who received these gifts will cherish and enjoy them as much as my siblings and I did.”

–Naomi Thomas