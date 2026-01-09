The soundtrack of La Salle

For several years, La Salle’s basketball games were missing something. The fans were there, so were the team and the opponents, but the music wasn’t. That changed in 2024 when Turner Gray, Ph.D., joined the Explorer community and restarted the Pep Band.

“We provide the sights, sounds, and entertainment for the basketball games mostly, but not exclusively,” Gray, director of the Pep Band said, describing them as a group of students, staff, and community members that come together to perform at sporting and campus events. “We are the soundtrack to the athletics programs here on campus and beyond.”

When Gray joined the Explorer community, he had a big task ahead of him. At his first basketball game last year, there were only six members.

“I really saw this, sure as intimidating, but more as an opportunity to really set these students up and set La Salle up for something that will be really grounded and have a strong foundation,” he said.

And he was right. At the first game in 2025, the band had 30 members from all facets of the La Salle community including students, faculty, and staff. Gray’s approach to the band, which is less traditional than a typical pep or marching band, has something to do with that.

“Here at La Salle, I operate on an anyone that wants to play, and whatever you play, we’ll find a place for you,” he said.

La Salle’s Pep Band at the first game of the 2024-25 season.

Typical bands have a particular make up of instruments, he explained, but the Explorer band doesn’t follow that formula, having violins, a drumline, and other instruments that aren’t normally part of that, as well as a handful of students who have never played an instrument before, a few of them being taught from scratch by Gray this year.

As well as directing the band, where “oftentimes it looks like I’m just waving my arms,” Gray is also doing a lot behind the scenes. He teaches pep band weekly, which counts as course credits for students, writes and arranges all the music for the band, and works with local and regional high schools to recruit members.

Although Gray’s educational background is filled with music degrees, he’s never had the same expectation of his band members.

“Something that I came in believing was that students, regardless of what they’re studying, regardless of what school they’re at, everyone can play. There were always going to be people that wanted to play,” he said. “There are a lot of students that don’t want to major in music, they don’t want to get a music degree, but they want to keep playing.”

Dezlen Long, ‘27, is one of those students. The political science and history double major and international relations minor has been playing the trumpet for 11 years.

Last year, the Philadelphia native was contacted by his former band director from high school who invited him back to a football game that Gray would also be attending hoping to recruit students. The two met, “hit it off, and the rest is history,” he said.

La Salle’s Pep Band

“Meeting Dr. Gray actually turned out to be a blessing because I had gone the longest without playing my trumpet since I started, two years, and I really wanted to start playing again,” Long said. “As soon as I found out that La Salle was restarting the Pep Band, I knew I had to join.”

Now, Long is the band’s principal trumpet player, as well as a mentor to the younger members.

He believes that the Pep Band gives students at 20th and Olney an avenue to showcase their abilities, as there isn’t a large performing arts selection available.

“As a result, many students, such as myself, were left without a way to continue playing their instruments in a legitimate, educational setting until the Pep Band was restarting,” he said.

The chance to play again doesn’t only appeal to the students.

Rahmeaun Rahmin, assistant director of admission operations at La Salle, joined the Explorer community in May 2025. Once he settled in, he sought out Gray to see how he could help with the band. Gray’s suggestion was for him to join.

“I hadn’t really played my horn in about four years. Playing just to play at home wasn’t really appealing to me, so the horn sat on its stand staring at me,” the bass trombone player said. “Being able to play with the Pep Band truly gave me a reason to play and reclaim my chops from college.”

For Rahmin, playing with the band gives him the chance to utilize both his two music degrees, as well as the technical and logistic skills he’s honed during his career.

“It feels like I actually have purpose,” he said.

This sense of purpose is something that Gray recognizes in all his band members, as well as the band giving the students a reason to show up beyond just school and classes.

“It gives them a sense of personal pride too, knowing that they showed up, worked hard to learn their part and play well and to support the athletic program,” he said.

The athletics programs see just as many positives to the Pep Band as its members do.

Members of La Salle’s Pep Band on Media Day.

“We’ve gotten plenty of positive feedback from coaches and players alike that they really enjoy the energy the band, cheer, and dance bring to the games,” Rahmin said. “It’s pretty fun to see the momentum of a game begin to shift out of our favor and us being able to tilt it back with cheers and music. I’m looking forward to seeing our home court advantage grow even more!”

Gray noted how many schools with big name athletic programs have musical elements that make them instantly recognizable, like Rocky Top at Tennessee, or Battle Hymn of the Republic being played on the trumpet before Georgia’s football team come out.

“We as a Pep Band here are giving the University a sense of identity that they haven’t had in a while. Gone are the days of having to play our fight song from a YouTube video that is however many years old. We have live musicians,” he said. “For athletics, especially, we bring a sense of identity, but we also bring unconditional support. Whether the team is doing the best or the worst or anything in between, the band’s there, and we’re having fun.”

The presence of the band also helps the fans.

“Our job is to pump up the crowd and get them involved at the various games and events that we play at,” Long said. “We also, I like to joke, are the primary hecklers at the game. You’ll often hear us yelling at the opposing team in an attempt to throw them off their game, especially during basketball free throws.”

Long also noted a personal benefit of the ties between the Pep Band and the athletics programs at La Salle. The band has allowed him the chance to get more involved with athletics in ways including building friendships with players and being a part of student-athlete events and activities.

The link between the band and basketball team has helped to create some of the members’ favorite memories. For Long and Rahmin, one of those is having the chance to play at the Big 5 game in Xfinity Mobile Arena.

“I had never been to the arena before,” Long said. “It was surreal being able to walk on the court and play practically courtside.”

For Gray, that favorite memory happened in a smaller, more familiar place: the John E. Glaser Arena on campus.

La Salle’s Pep Band at a game in the 2025-26 season.

“I remember the first basketball game last year and then compare it to this year,” he said. “It’s moments like that that you’ll never forget.”

Looking to the future, everyone involved hopes to see the band continue to grow.

“I hope that we continue to be a vital part of the La Salle athletic community,” Long said. “The sheer amount of praise that we get from students, faculty, and alumni is enough to tell me that we have become a valued and appreciated member of the Explorer community.”

Gray wants the band to continue to get larger, as well as remain a place for the students to play the instruments they love. And it’s their commitment that will help the band get there.

“My students make this possible, every day they give me purpose,” Gray said. “They just work really hard and they want this to be something that outlives them as well.”

-Naomi Thomas

