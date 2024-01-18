This School of Business student is ready to take the field 

Patrick McGinley, ’25, found the right fit with La Salle University’s School of Business.

The Pittsburgh native was looking for a tight-knit university with a high-quality business school and values like his Lasallian high school, Central Catholic. During a campus visit where he met with faculty members, McGinley knew La Salle would be the right place.

“I chose La Salle because I really liked the big city, but small school environment,” McGinley said. “The school is small enough for you to stand out and get to really be a part of the community. Though at the same time, the city is big enough to allow for endless opportunities/connections.”

Since enrolling as an accounting major and sports management and analytics minor, McGinley has gotten involved through the Business Scholars Co-Op program, president of the business sports club, and intramural sports.

The Business Scholars Co-Op Program provides students with real-world experience at top companies while learning inside the classroom. Students gain work experience in their chosen field before graduation to prepare them for today’s business environment and tomorrow’s business challenges.

McGinley said Penny Grob, M.S., director of the Business Scholars Co-op Program and School of Business employer relations liaison to the Career Center has been a great mentor to prepare him for the workforce.

“The Business Scholars program has been really instrumental to my education and future career,” he said.

Last summer, McGinley interned for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Event Operations. He helped prepare for stadium events and the behind-the-scenes operations. He said his dream job would be working in the front office of NFL team. He’d like to be more involved in players aspect by helping with scouting, analytics, and player operations.

The support and guidance of the Accounting Department has helped guide McGinley as he looks to build his resume inside and outside of the classroom. Plus, the community he’s built with classmates helps provide support in working hard and getting the material down.

“You have to put in the work,” he said.

—Meg Ryan