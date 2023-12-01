Three alumni named to La Salle’s board of trustees

La Salle University’s board of trustees elected Thomas M. Feeney, ‘74, Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, and Mark Turner, ‘85, as its newest members.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome these three alumni members to the La Salle University’s board of trustees,” Board Chair Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, said. “I look forward to each of their contributions in advancing President Allen’s vision of becoming a leading Lasallian Catholic university rooted in the liberal arts.”

The newest members, whose terms are effective December 1, 2023, bring industry and business experience to their board roles.

“I am pleased that three accomplished individuals will join La Salle University’s board of trustees,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said. “Thomas M. Feeney, Pauline Scalvino, and Mark Turner bring an incredible amount of experience and expertise in the business and finance fields. They will provide valuable perspectives in shaping La Salle’s future.”

Thomas M. Feeney, ’74

Feeney retired from his role as executive chairman at Belron North America in June 2022 where he worked closely with the Safelite Group Inc. and Belron Canada teams. In recognition of his service and contributions to the company, he was named chairman emeritus.

A 45-year veteran in the automotive service industry, Feeney led a range of strategic initiatives to successfully leverage Safelite’s core competencies in vehicle glass repair and replacement, recalibration services, claims management and wholesale operations.

Feeney received his B.S. in accounting from La Salle and in 2021 received the La Salle University Beta Gamma Sigma Business Achievement Award.

Pauline Scalvino, ’87

Scalvino retired from The Vanguard Group, Inc., in December 2021 following a 25-year career with the company. Prior to retirement, she led a special initiative within Vanguard’s Global Risk and Security division. Previously, she led the Corporate Strategy department, served as chief compliance officer, and was counsel in the Legal Department.

During her tenure with Vanguard, Scalvino was a frequent speaker and panelist at industry conferences and chaired the Investment Company Institute’s Chief Compliance Officer Committee. Before joining Vanguard in 1996, Scalvino was a litigator with Stradley Ronon in Philadelphia.

Scalvino is an Honors Program graduate of La Salle with a B.S. degree in accounting and earned her J.D. from Harvard Law School.

Mark Turner, ’85

A frequent speaker and facilitator on leadership, governance, and innovation in the Executive Education programs, Turner was a leader at WSFS Bank for 25 years, including 13 years as chairman, president, and CEO.

He is a director on the board of ChristianaCare Hospital System and is currently working as founder and advisor of a start-up bank and as an executive producer and investor in a film production. Additionally, he is also a senior fellow, faculty member, and a member of the advisory board of The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania’s executive education programs, and has served on various industry, business, and community boards, including the U.S. Federal Reserve Board’s Advisory Council.

Turner received an MBA from the Wharton School, a master’s degree in executive leadership from the University of Nebraska, and a bachelor’s degree in accounting from La Salle University, graduating with highest distinction from all three.