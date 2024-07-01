Three named to La Salle’s board of trustees

La Salle University’s Board of Trustees elected Br. Daniel Gardner, FSC, ’94, MA ’96, Emma Provost, ‘20, and Tom Southard, J.D., as its newest members, effective July 1.

“The La Salle Board of Trustees continues to be blessed with individuals who bring an expertise in their field,” Board Chair Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, said. “They will join a dedicated group of Trustees who continue to advance the University’s mission of a delivering a liberal arts and experiential education.”

The newest members add to the academic, industry, and business experience on the Board.

“Our newest Trustees are accomplished individuals who will bring industry-relevant insights to help guide La Salle’s future,” President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., said.

Br. Daniel Gardner, FSC, ’94, MA ’96

Br. Daniel has served Manhattan College in both academic and administrative capacities including as president, academic advisor, assistant director of admissions, director of transfer admissions, and executive director of campus ministry and social action. During his tenure at Manhattan, he also served as an adjunct instructor of religious studies, as well as teaching religion and Catholic social justice classes in the Camino Program and pre-health classes in the School of Science. Br. Daniel came to Manhattan as an assistant director of admissions in 2016, having spent the previous decade as a school principal. A native of Buffalo, N.Y., Br. Daniel earned his B.A. in English literature magna cum laude and an M.A. in theology and pastoral studies from La Salle University. He is currently a Doctor of Ministry candidate at The Catholic University of America and holds membership in several professional organizations.

Emma Provost, ‘20

A senior financial analyst with Johnson & Johnson’s Innovative Medicine Portfolio & Commercial Strategy group, Provost graduated from La Salle maxima cum laude with a B.S. in finance and marketing and was named the top marketing student of her graduating class in 2020. After graduation, she joined J&J’s finance leadership development program (FLDP) and has gained experience as an analyst with Ethicon Wound Closure in Supply Chain and Jansen R&D with the Neuroscience Therapeutic Area. Provost was a member of both the La Salle field hockey team and of the Business Scholars Co-op program. For the Explorers, she tallied seven shut outs throughout her four seasons in goal and was selected to compete in the 2019 Young Women’s National Championship.

Tom Southard, J.D.

Southard is the executive director of the Christian Brothers Conference, the Regional Office for the Lasallian Region of North America. Previously, he was the chief operating officer at the Conference of Major Superiors of Men, the canonical entity for men’s religious communities in the U.S. A tax lawyer by training, Southard is a former federal and state lobbyist and policy expert for the nonprofit sector. He has a J.D. from Villanova University, an M.A. in philanthropic studies from Indiana University, an MPA and B.A. from University of Baltimore, and an A.A. in recreation and park management from the Community College of Baltimore County.