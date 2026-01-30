Transitioning to the tech world 

After a five-year career in finance, conversations with a coworker changed the course of Chandelier Ephrata’s, M.Sc. ‘25, career. La Salle University’s Cybersecurity master’s program was there to help her take the steps to make it happen.

The first stop in Ephrata’s career began during her last year of undergraduate studies at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where she majored in international business and finance, with an internship at the financial services company, Charles Schwab.

Although she was immersed in the world she’d spent four years studying to join, it was also the place that changed her course.

“It was there that I met a senior network engineer from Zimbabwe whose work and perspective quietly but profoundly changed my trajectory,” Ephrata said. “Through our conversations, I was introduced to technology not as a single discipline, but as a broad and evolving ecosystem.”

After graduating with her bachelor’s degree, Ephrata enrolled in a tech bootcamp to see where she could fit into that ecosystem. As she started thinking about the next steps, personal experiences also played a part.

Working in finance, she witnessed people with limited technology literacy being taken advantage of.

“Seeing this firsthand made cybersecurity deeply personal to me, not just as a technical field but as a means of protection and advocacy,” she said. For her, the switch to cybersecurity and technology wasn’t easy, but it was “intentional and purpose driven.”

Ephrata, who is now a product owner/system analyst at Fidelity Investments in Boston, Massachusetts, wanted to get a graduate degree to help build her knowledge in the field, grow her ability to lead, and to position herself to make meaningful contributions to technology-driven solutions.

La Salle’s online Cybersecurity master’s program felt like the perfect place for her to do that, and to bridge her prior experiences with the specialized skillset she was hoping to gain.

The ethos of the school and program also appealed to her.

“La Salle stood out because of its values, its emphasis on ethical leadership, and its supportive academic environment,” she said. “The program welcomed students from diverse professional backgrounds while maintaining rigor, which made it an ideal place for someone transitioning into cybersecurity.”

That transition was challenging, she said, but “very accessible.” Ephrata also noted that as long as students are committed, the program supports them.

One of the reasons for this, and one of her favorite things about the program, is the mentorship that students receive from faculty. For Ephrata, the relationships she built with her professors, despite being part of an online program, made her Explorer journey worthwhile.

She graduated from the program feeling confident and prepared for the next stop in her career, having learned several skills that are central to what she does today.

Ephrata’s success in the program is not surprising, considering that it was designed to be a resource for professionals considering new careers.

“Our graduate technology programs are deeply rooted in La Salle’s mission to transform lives through innovation,” Yang Wang, Ph.D., graduate director for master’s programs in AI, Cybersecurity, and Computer Information Systems, and Ephrata’s capstone advisor, said. “By prioritizing practical applications and personalized mentorship, our curriculum is intentionally designed to support both working professionals and career changers.”

As well as a technical skillset, Ephrata also left La Salle with a drive to do good.

“La Salle reinforced the importance of service, ethical responsibility, and using education as a tool for social good,” she said. “My academic experience helped me see how technology could be leveraged beyond corporate settings to create meaningful impact.”

These values played a part in her decision to start AfrikeTechInnovation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to expanding access to technology education for underserved youth, particularly orphans, refugees, and displaced individuals, across Africa.

“Millions of African youths lack access to technology education, and this digital divide continues to hold entire communities back,” she said. “I wanted to address that gap by creating an organization focused on inclusion, access, and long-term empowerment.”

This mindset makes her an embodiment of a La Salle student, Wang believes.

“Chandelier exemplifies the La Salle spirit, translating classroom excellence into community impact,” he said. “I look forward to our continued connection and collaboration.”

Ephrata, who was born and lived in the Democratic Republic of Congo until she moved to the United States 10 years ago, believes that technology shapes opportunity in the world today, and that the lack of access deepens inequalities. She’s working to address that.

“AfrikeTechInnovation is committed to building sustainable and measurable impact across Africa by empowering youth with skills that strengthen not only individuals, but entire communities,” she said.

Looking to the future, Ephrata is considering continuing her education with a doctoral degree that will allow her to delve deeper into the intersection of technology, leadership, and social impact.

“I see my journey as an ongoing one that blends professional growth, academic enquiry, and community-centered service,” she said.

–Naomi Thomas