Turning every opportunity into a bottom-line win

As Hammed Fofana, ’25, prepares for graduation from La Salle University with an undergraduate degree in accounting and finance, he is also getting ready to pursue a graduate degree in accounting with a focus on deals advisory and data analytics at the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Ind.

Early in his La Salle journey, Fofana set his sights on joining the Business Scholars program. However, he missed the GPA requirement by just 0.1%, narrowly losing his chance. Rather than letting this setback discourage him, he pivoted to the Business Leadership Fellows program, determined to make the most of every opportunity available to him. That decision fueled his ambition, motivating him to push even harder in both academic and professional development.

Fofana has worked as a student worker in multiple departments at La Salle, including Admissions, Athletics, the Multicultural and International Office, and the School of Business. These roles not only helped him develop essential communication and leadership skills but also taught him how to navigate diverse work environments.

“Working across different departments gave me the chance to interact with students, faculty, and staff from all backgrounds,” Fofana said. “It pushed me to adapt quickly, manage multiple responsibilities at once, and develop the professionalism needed to succeed in any setting.”

Determined to build a strong foundation in finance, he secured his first major internship as a wealth management intern at Janney Montgomery Scott in Newtown, Pa., working with the team led by La Salle alumnus Paul Furlong ’89, which manages $2 billion in assets. The experience gave him hands-on exposure to financial advisory and wealth management that reinforced his interest in the field. Wanting to broaden his skill set, Fofana later took a second internship in strategy consulting at Armanino in Philadelphia, Pa., where he gained deeper insight into financial strategy. These experiences strengthened his confidence, leading him to explore competitive opportunities in the finance industry. While balancing a full-time co-op and coursework, he secured a full-time offer from Mazars for a financial valuation role in New York City.

Throughout his journey, mentorship played a critical role. Reggie Browne, ’93, a seasoned finance professional, helped him refine his career focus and develop a strategic approach to his professional growth. With this guidance, Fofana remained intentional about every step he took, ensuring each experience aligned with his long-term goals.

Although he has the offer from Mazars and acceptance from New York University, Fofana has decided to attend Notre Dame after relying on the guidance of Professor Mark A. Thomas, Ph.D., ’86. He will be attending South Bend as the 2025-2026 KPMG Fellowship in recognition of his outstanding achievements and KPMG’s commitment to supporting exceptional students. The fellowship will provide financial support for his graduate studies.

Fofana remains committed to advancing his expertise in accounting, advisory services, and data analytics. He encourages students aspiring to break into finance to be proactive-whether through internships, networking, or mentorships. The experiences outside the classroom, he believes, are just as crucial as academic knowledge. His determination and drive have positioned him for long-term success, and he is prepared to take on the next chapter of his career with confidence.

– Rafiga Imanova, MBS ’25