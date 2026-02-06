Turning interests into a career

Entering her last semester at La Salle University, Emily Sarkissian, ‘26, credits her time in the Sport Management and Marketing programs for getting her ready to step into the working world.

When thinking about college, La Salle caught Sarkissian’s attention for a few reasons. With an Explorer dad, there was a strong family connection, and she liked the idea of living and learning in Philadelphia, which allowed her to be independent while also close to her family.

“What really sold me was the sense of community and opportunity,” she said. “I love Philly culture, and being able to stay in the city I grew up in while still being fully immersed on campus has been really meaningful.”

Her decision to come to 20th and Olney was confirmed after a visit to campus where she met Penny Grob, director of La Salle’s Business Scholars co-op program, now an advisor and mentor for Sarkissian, who knew her name and about an opportunity that would be a good fit for her.

Emily Sarkissian, ’26, (fourth from left) being awarded second place in the La Salle School of Business sales competition.

“That moment stood out a lot and made me feel truly seen,” Sarkissian said. “That personal attention really reflects what La Salle is about.”

That connection with the La Salle community has stayed with the sports management and marketing double major throughout her time as an undergraduate and has gone even further in her classes. Sport Management professors would take note of articles or topics shared with them by students and work them into their classes.

Sarkissian also described the program as hands-on and engaging, being taught by professors who are “truly invested” in the subject matter and making sure students can see the real-world impacts of what they learn in the classroom.

This has been hugely valuable for Sarkissian who chose her majors as they were a combination of two things she’s passionate about that also have career opportunities.

“I’ve been able to turn something I care about into a meaningful career while still developing strong business and analytical skills,” she said. “Classes are discussion based and relevant, and professors encourage us to connect course concepts to what’s actually happening in the sports and business world right now. I’ve been able to take what I learn in the classroom and immediately apply it to internships, campus roles, and leadership positions.”

Sarkissian is in the Student Government Association, works as an Ambassador, a resident assistant, manager of the women’s lacrosse team, and social media manager for the Campus Engagement Center, so she’s already had the chance to put the things she’s learnt into practice.

Emily Sarkissian, ’26, (right) at a women’s lacrosse game.

They’ve also contributed to making her time as an Explorer “really impactful,” she said.

“I’ve grown academically, professionally, and personally,” she said. “I’ve been challenged in the classroom but also supported by professors and advisors who genuinely want to see me succeed. I’ve also had so many opportunities to get involved on campus, build leadership skills, and apply what I’m learning in real world situations.”

As she approaches graduation, Sarkissian is looking to pursue a career in sports marketing or analytics, or fan and event engagement.

“Ultimately, I want to create experiences and strategies that connect people to sports in meaningful ways, whether that’s through data-driven decisions, storytelling, or community-focused initiatives,” she said.

And thanks to her time in the Sport Management and Marketing programs, and her internships, the first of which her La Salle connections helped her get; she’s feeling prepared to do that.

“It’s given me both the technical knowledge and the professional skills needed in the industry. I’ve learned to think strategically, communicate effectively, and analyze real-world situations,” she said. “The emphasis on internships, networking, applied learning, and the course content in my programs have helped me feel confident stepping into professional environments.”

-Naomi Thomas