Turning students into servant leaders

Brian Pressler, ’97, climbed the corporate ladder, holding high-level roles at Arthur Andersen, Aramark, and BAYADA Home Health Care. His professional journey started at La Salle, where he credits the Honors Program for providing practical application of his education to be successful in and out of the classroom. Now, Brian has been thinking about ways to give back to a place critical to his success. He and his wife created a scholarship to help the next generation of Explorers have access to the same values-based education he has carried with him throughout his life.

What initially brought you to La Salle?

Selecting a university introduces a rollercoaster of emotion, from excitement to anxiety, as one considers where to apply, where you will get accepted, where your friends may land, and what major you will select. I narrowed down my focus based on proximity to my family, academic reputation (specifically for business majors), campus life, and net tuition cost. La Salle scored high for each of these attributes, with the deciding factor being a close friend of mine electing to attend there too.

Do you have a favorite memory from your time at La Salle?

I have so many fond memories at La Salle it’s hard to pick just one! A common thread through many of these memories relates to the University’s support in safely driving the personal growth of students through both academic and social activities, which was critical for many students who were experiencing independence for their first time.

What role has La Salle played in your life and career?

La Salle played a key role in my development and path to becoming a servant leader. This was done via a balance of educational learning, networking, preparation for the real world (I personally benefited from their co-op program), and community engagement. I was also a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity, which reinforced key ideals, and their motto has remained with me since (“Give, expecting nothing thereof” – St. Thomas Aquinas). This foundation has played a critical role in helping to align my values system to my professional career at Arthur Andersen, Aramark, and BAYADA Home Health Care. Most importantly, this value system is embedded in our family. My wife, Beth, and I have been blessed to see our daughter (aged 7) grow into such a warm and caring person.

How did being part of the Honors Program enhance your college experience?

I am a big believer in providing educational programs that have practical application in the game of life. The Honors Program took this to a heightened level, with safe space to go deep into topics and become more vulnerable with each other. Two of these classes, unique in nature, have always stood out for me: Strategic Arms Negotiations (taught by William F. Burns, ’54, a former Major General in the U.S. Army) and the Japanese Tea Ceremony course (taught by Brother Keenan). The Honors Program was further amplified by the passion and steady leadership of (the late) John S. Grady, Sr. John took personal interest in ensuring each student in the Honors Program was gaining valuable experiences, and his passion for being a lifelong learner was carried forward through all the students fortunate enough to have been touched by him.

When you’ve gotten the chance to return to campus, what kinds of changes have you seen from your time at La Salle?

I have been impressed with the ongoing transformation of the campus. Since graduating in 1997, I have been able to get back to campus for business networking events, the inauguration of (former president) Colleen Hanycz, Ph.D., and recently for a few basketball games (which are very fun in the renovated stadium!). More recently, I have gotten to know Dr. Allen, and I have been very impressed with his vision and drive for executing the five-year strategic plan they laid out. I’d encourage all La Salle alumni and students to become familiar with the plan and align their support therein!

What drives you to be known for supporting students and give back to La Salle through philanthropy?

Like many folks new to the working world, I was initially focused on personal accomplishments and climbing the “corporate” ladder. With experience, confidence, and coaching, this focus shifted to driving purpose and outcomes through teams (and shaping future leaders). This proved to be very rewarding, especially witnessing the positive impact they are having on their organizations and communities that they serve! In parallel to this journey, Beth and I have explored ways to “give back” to our communities, including volunteer work, helping families with gifts for Christmas, and donations to specific charities. To honor the foundational role La Salle University has played in my life, I spent time collaborating with Graham Smialowski, assistant vice president of university development at La Salle, on ways to help La Salle achieve its strategic plan in a manner that aligns with my values. Ultimately, we landed on a scholarship fund for students with strong academic credentials, a demonstrated financial need, and who were looking to participate in the La Salle Honors Program. As I reflect back on my personal and professional journey, I was fortunate to have key people take a vested interest and/or risk on me … and I feel honored to be able to pay it forward!