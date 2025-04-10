Unplugging to reconnect

The Office of Mission, Diversity, and Inclusion in collaboration with Christian Fellowship held a student retreat on March 30, 2025, with 30 students. Three of the students were asked to reflect on their time.

Brianna McClain, ’28

Last Sunday’s retreat to Chestnut Hill College was an experience filled with faith, fellowship, and renewal. From the moment we arrived, there was a sense of warmth and excitement, an opportunity to step away from the usual routine and focus on spiritual growth. The day was well balanced, offering moments of fun, worship, and deep reflection. The games brought laughter and strengthened our bond as a group, reminding us that joy is an essential part of faith. Worship was a powerful experience, drawing us closer to God and each other. Singing together, lifting our voices in praise, and feeling the presence of the Holy Spirit created an atmosphere of unity and peace.

Hearing testimonies from (retreat facilitators) Kate and Pat was one of the most impactful moments of the retreat. Their stories were filled with honesty and vulnerability, showing how God moves in different ways in our lives. It was inspiring to hear how faith has shaped their journeys, and it encouraged us all to reflect on our own walks with Christ. The personal reflection time was a much needed a chance to pause and sit with our thoughts, away from distractions. It allowed us to process what we had heard and consider how God is working in our own lives. The group discussion that followed was equally meaningful. Sharing insights, asking questions, and listening to one another deepened our understanding and reminded us of the power of community in faith.

Of course, the free food was a great bonus, but beyond that, it was the fellowship that truly made the day special. There was a sense of openness and connection that made this retreat feel like a spiritual recharge. Overall, the retreat was an incredible experience. It reminded us of the importance of setting aside time for faith, for each other, and for personal growth. I left feeling uplifted, encouraged, and more deeply connected to both God and my Christian community.

Camila Luna Rodriguez, ’27

On March 30, 2025, I had the opportunity to attend a retreat that was truly one of the most meaningful and spiritually uplifting experiences I’ve had this year. I genuinely had a wonderful time reconnecting with my faith, stepping away from the chaos of everyday life, and simply being present with God and community. One of the first moments that deeply touched me was receiving a personalized note inside the journals we were given. That small but intentional gesture made me feel seen, known, and loved—not just by the person who wrote it, but by God Himself. Throughout the day, I felt the presence of the Holy Spirit so strongly. It was as if we were all being surrounded, embraced, and filled by His peace, joy, and love. From the worship to the quiet moments of reflection, every part of the retreat felt sacred. The testimonies shared were incredibly beautiful and moving. Hearing how God has been at work in the lives of others reminded me of His faithfulness and how He meets each of us exactly where we are. I also really enjoyed the games and lighthearted moments—they gave us a chance to laugh, bond, and just enjoy one another’s company. Spending time with everyone in fellowship helped deepen relationships in such a natural and joyful way. This retreat helped me grow closer to God and to the people around me. I left feeling refreshed, encouraged, and full of gratitude for what God is doing in our lives and in our community.

Mackenzie Everett, ’26

Assignments, due dates, leadership and family responsibilities, countless events with the end of the semester quickly approaching. These are just a few of the worries floating around in the heads of college students as the final month of their Spring semester begins. That is why, when I saw the opportunity to give myself a moment of calmness through La Salle’s first ever retreat, I knew I needed to sign up.

It also didn’t hurt that two of my closest friends, and roommates since freshman year, were a part of the dedicated team who helped make this event a reality and I knew that meant it was going to be a wonderful day– and I wasn’t wrong!

This retreat was truly an eye-opening, soul moving, healing day. It began as every Christian Fellowship meeting does, with lighthearted but highly competitive games, and by the end of the day-long event had become a special place that allowed the Holy Spirit to truly be at work and touch the hearts of, I believe, all those in attendance. This was accomplished by the amazing efforts of Brother Paul, who led the retreat and rich group discussion, as well as our guest speakers Patrick Griswold and Kate Ward-Gaus.

Patrick, through his personal testimony, provided us with a safe space to be honest about the ebbs and flows of our relationship with God as young adults, and inspired us to not be afraid to return to our faith; no matter where we were on our journeys or what anxieties and fears we felt. One of my favorite messages from Patrick was to turn our worries into thank yous to God, because having a grateful heart is one of the strongest things we can do. So, for example instead of being anxious about an exam and doubting ourselves, thank God for providing us with this opportunity to showcase our intelligence and for allowing us to receive a higher education. It is a small change to make, but I believe in the world we are living in, bringing more gratitude and positivity could only help.

Kate’s session ended up touching me more than I ever expected it too. Through her conversation, she shared her journey of making big life decisions with God, and her tips on how to do so. A major takeaway I gained from her talk was not being afraid to go against worldly expectations if it meant making a choice that aligned more with who you truly are and your values. In college, and the world, there is such a pressure to be the best– make the most money, have the flashiest new item, do the biggest and best thing in your field, etc. Sometimes, those pressures can get to you and it can be hard to know what choice is truly the best for you, so hearing Kate talking about this throughout her life really resonated with me. Kate’s talk also caused me to deeply reflect on many aspects of my life because as a junior, entering into the start of my 5-year accelerated master’s program next semester, the “real world” is very close and there are a lot of factors that require great discussion from myself going forward.

Before returning to the big group, we had the opportunity to explore the beautiful grounds of Chestnut Hill College and take some quiet time to reflect. I loved this moment because recently I have been feeling the closest to God when I am in nature, so getting to sit under their beautiful cherry blossom trees was perfect. In this moment I was able to truly find peace and stillness and listen to what God was saying to me, and he was saying a lot. While I am still processing what exactly was revealed to me, I can say that this experience feels like a defining moment of my life and that I am excited to see how I grow and understand the takeaways I was given. The group discussion was also filled with wonderful insights and moments. It was affirming to hear the thoughts of my peers and learn more about who they were and God through their ideas.

One of my favorite takeaways comes from Brother Javi, who during the group discussion shared how he feels like we need these retreat days in order to “let our spirit catch up to our bodies” because of how hectic the world is. I fully agreed with him, and it inspired me to consider ways I can incorporate more moments like the retreat into my life in order to remain more grounded.

The retreat was wrapped up in the most beautiful way, by having local worship leader Gio Morales come and lead us in closing song. Gio had a beautiful voice and it was wonderful at getting our crowd engaged in the process of worshiping through song. This concept is new to me and something that I have only recently begun to explore via Christian Fellowship, but standing side by side with our retreat group, allowing myself to be fully immersed in the moment and the song, created goosebumps. That is what I have found most beautiful about this retreat and the process that led to this event being held– for many of us this experience was a brand new one, and yet never once did I feel out of place or like I wasn’t meant to be here. I am grateful that this community has allowed me to gain new experiences, deepen my relationship with God in ways I never knew about before, and has given me a second family.

The core Lasallian values of faith, service, and community came up a lot throughout our day, and this experience confirmed what I was already figuring out to be true…these values have always been a part of who I am, despite just being a public school girl, and I was meant to call this community home.