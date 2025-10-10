Volunteering with Heart  

For Kenny Lynch, ’27, the International Association of La Salle Universities (IALU) Student Leadership Program was far more than a travel opportunity — it was a deeply personal journey of discovery, cultural connection, and growth. He came back with much more than memories; he also gained valuable insights into sustainability and a profound appreciation for experiencing other cultures.

Lynch, a political science and computer science major, was joined in the Philippines by Genesis Delgado-Santiago, ‘27, and Alisa Macksey, La Salle’s vice president of mission, diversity and inclusion, who served as the group’s chaperone. Although this was his first time overseas, Lynch had an idea of what it might be like thanks to stories from his mother, whose Indonesian heritage is comparable to the Philippines.

“The Philippines reflected many similarities to my mother’s hometown in Indonesia,” Lynch said. “This experience was especially meaningful, as it allowed me to connect more deeply with both my identity as a student leader and my mother’s experiences in the Pacific Islands.”

During the trip, Lynch actively participated in community rebuilding efforts for families who had lost their homes in a typhoon. After the physical labor, he joined local children for a lively game of basketball, a moment he described as joyful and heartwarming. The children he met were one of the most memorable things about the trip, Lynch said, including when a young boy approached him, handed him a bag of candy, and cheerfully said, “We are best friends since day one.”

Beyond the volunteer work, Lynch explored local neighborhoods, including a walk through a riverside barangay— a community frequently affected by flooding. Residents there store their belongings on high shelves or upper floors to protect them from rising waters.

Throughout his time in the Philippines, Lynch immersed himself in cultural experiences. He attempted Tinkling, the traditional Filipino bamboo stick dance, tasted fresh coconut water, and played international games. He learned dances from France, Mexico, Spain, Singapore, and different regions of the Philippines.

One of the most significant takeaways for Lynch was a heightened awareness of sustainability. He was inspired by how local communities addressed environmental challenges — biking instead of driving, repurposing water bottles as trash bins, and collaborating with local government on anti-pollution initiatives.

“I learned how large of an issue sustainability is. It was refreshing to live among people who were genuinely content with what they had. I’d go back in a heartbeat,” he said, especially to continue volunteering.

Back at 20th and Olney, Lynch is focused on paying the experience forward. He hopes to advocate for sustainability initiatives and expand access to trips for fellow La Salle students.

“Everyone deserves the chance to learn about another culture, contribute to a community, and connect with people from different backgrounds,” he said, “It’s an experience that expands your perspective, challenges your assumptions, and creates lifelong memories.”

-Brandi Camp, ’26