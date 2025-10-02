Why the Johnsons believe in La Salle’s mission—and its future

Blair and Jeanne saw their son thrive at La Salle and hope more students can do the same.

As parents of a La Salle alumnus, Blair and Jeanne Johnson saw their son flourish during his time at 20th and Olney. Their son Daniel, ’21, was initially worried that he’d be in over his head in the Honors Program but found the support he needed to excel and find the right career for himself. Blair and Jeanne are grateful to La Salle for all it gave their son and excited about its future. That’s why they are known for supporting students and why they give back to ensure the next generation of Explorers has the same opportunities Daniel had.

What made La Salle the right choice for your son’s education?

Daniel wanted an urban campus that was not too big. We were thoroughly impressed with Founders’ Hall, it was probably the nicest business school building we saw on all our school visits. La Salle offered him the Honors College, as well as the Honors co-op, which was huge since they had a 100% job placement at graduation for that program. His first co-op exposed him to real estate development, a field in which he is now very successfully employed. He was also allowed to walk on the men’s swim team, earning a scholarship after his first year.

Looking back, what stands out most about your son’s La Salle experience?

Daniel was hesitant to enter the Honors Program, thinking he was in over his head. However, he stuck with it, and the knowledge he gained was tremendous. We cannot be thankful enough for that program. In addition, he formed close friendships with some of his closest friends to this day. Additionally, his experience as a Division I athlete on the swim team had a significant impact on him. The hard work and the relationships with his teammates added greatly to his college experience.

How has La Salle’s mission of faith, service, and community resonated with your family?

Daniel attended Catholic schools from K-12, and he wanted to continue his faith-based education. He was active in the campus ministry. Our entire family has been very active in our church as well as volunteering in our community.

What inspired you, as parents, to give back to La Salle?

As with all small, private colleges, we recognize that finances are always an issue. La Salle’s commitment to keeping tuition lower than comparable colleges impressed us. He received a top-notch education, at least equal to that of any of the other more expensive universities to which he was accepted.

What message would you share with other parents and alumni families about the value of giving back?

Under the current leadership of Dr. Allen, it is exciting to see the school growing. If you are happy with your child’s experience at La Salle, as we are, it is essential not to take that for granted and to ensure the school continues to thrive.