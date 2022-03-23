A history-making Day of Giving raises $1.3 million

The ninth-annual event established a single-day fundraising record for a second straight year.

Another year brought another history-making Day of Giving for La Salle University.

Gifts from more than 2,850 donors exceeded $1.3 million, helping push the fundraising mark for La Salle’s 9th annual Day of Giving into seven figures for a second consecutive year. This also represented the biggest single-day fundraising total in La Salle’s history.

Held Tuesday, March 22, La Salle’s Day of Giving is a daylong philanthropic event that calls on everyone in the wider University community to contribute toward a brighter future for La Salle. Day of Giving provides a yearly opportunity for everyone—from current students, faculty, and staff, to alumni, Christian Brothers, and friends of La Salle—to make a gift and make a difference for current and future Explorers.

Since its inception, Day of Giving has raised more than $4.3 million in support of La Salle University.

In 2021, La Salle’s Day of Giving had set records with $1 million in gifts from more than 1,800 donors. This year surpassed both marks.

“What a great day—and a record-breaking day, at that—for La Salle University,” said Daniel Joyce, M.A. ’01, Vice President of University Advancement. “Explorers everywhere came through with gifts of all sizes in support of so many worthy causes, academic programs, athletic teams, and University-wide initiatives. Each year, through Day of Giving, we are improving the campus experience and providing pathways to a Lasallian education and life-changing outcomes for our students. We couldn’t do it without the generous support of our La Salle community.”

Here are some notable highlights from La Salle’s 2022 Day of Giving:

Seven dollar-for-dollar matches and participation-based challenges unlocked an additional $265,000 toward the University’s final total. These included a $200,000 match for the Women’s Giving Challenge, an initiative spearheaded by alumna and Board of Trustees Chair-Elect Ellen E. Reilly, ’83, as well as a $25,000 pledge to support La Salle TV’s transition to a high-definition TV studio, among others within La Salle Athletics.

Brother Visitor and University Trustee Robert Schaefer, F.S.C., ’89, announced that the Lasallian District of Eastern North America had provided a $100,000 Day of Giving gift to help fund the La Salle Early Achievement Program (LEAP). LEAP is an innovative dual-enrollment program that will give approximately 400 high school students in the Philadelphia area the opportunity to earn college credits.

Former University Trustee Anthony J. Nocella, ’66, made a six-figure gift to support LEAP and various endowed scholarship funds.

Gifts poured in from 40 U.S. states, with roughly 1,200 donors from Pennsylvania leading the way.

Dozens of graduating students made $20.22 contributions in order to secure spirit cords to wear with their regalia during Commencement Weekend.

—Christopher A. Vito