Accounting professor earns 2022 Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award

Kristin Wentzel, ’90, Ph.D., is the 102nd recipient of the prestigious award.

Following La Salle University’s May 14 Commencement ceremony, Kristin Wentzel, ’90, Ph.D., received hugs and congratulations from colleagues, students, friends, and family.

Wentzel is the 2022 recipient of La Salle’s Lindback Distinguished Teaching Award. The honor recognizes a full-time faculty member’s excellence in teaching, inspiration in and out of the classroom, and devotion to helping students realize their potential.

La Salle began awarding the Lindback Award over 50 years ago, following a generous gift in 1961 from the Christian R. and Mary F. Lindback Foundation. A selection committee at the University, composed of academic leaders including faculty and students across all disciplines, determine the recipient.

Wentzel is the accounting department chair in La Salle’s School of Business. She is also the KPMG Endowed Professor of Accounting and director of the 4-year BS/MBA program.

As the 102nd Lindback Awardee, Wentzel said she was honored.

“I am incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition,” she said. “La Salle hosts such a rich history of strong teachers. As a student, I hold fond memories of sitting in the classroom of teaching legends, such as Jack Reardon, Paul Brazina, Marianne Gauss—all who inspired me to pursue teaching myself. As a faculty member, I am blessed every day to work side-by-side so many phenomenal teachers, who not only lead by example, but also challenge me to do better. I am very grateful to my colleagues and my students for nominating me. I cannot think of anything more rewarding than being acknowledged for doing something that I love to do.”

As the inaugural recipient of the KPMG Endowed Professorship in Accounting, Wentzel is serving a three-year term professorship that recognizes teaching excellence of a full-time faculty member in the Department of Accounting.

Wentzel is known for her dedication and commitment to students. Along with being a teacher, peers who nominated her lauded Wentzel as a mentor to students who oversees the Accounting Co-op program and assists students in landing internships and jobs.

Greeting Wentzel on stage at Commencement were President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., and Interim Provost Steven F. Siconolfi, Ph.D.

“This recognition is highly valued because it is carefully examined on the judgment of exceptional achievement,” said Siconolfi, explaining that a committee of students, faculty, and administrative representatives select the recipient upon careful review of nominations from full-time faculty members and all university undergraduate and graduate students.

During the nomination process, Wentzel’s colleagues referred to her as the kind of professor who is “dedicated to not only her current students, but all students in the accounting department,” one who exhibits a passion for their professional development and helping them secure career outcomes. “She truly wants the best for her students,” another colleague wrote in nominating Wentzel.

Wentzel is a graduate of La Salle’s School of Business. Established in 1955, the school provides an innovative education to prepare students to do purposeful business. It is home to the only accredited sales training center of its kind in Philadelphia, and a four-year BS/MBA program in accounting that prepares students to sit for the CPA exam.

