U.S. News recognizes La Salle’s online programs in national rankings

U.S. News & World Report recognized La Salle University’s online graduate-level nursing program and online MBA in its most-recent national rankings of online programs.

According to U.S. News’ 2023 Best Online Programs report, unveiled Jan. 24, La Salle’s online Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) program is No. 134 in the nation, improving in its ranking among other such programs in the U.S.

La Salle’s online Master of Business Administration (MBA) program also received recognition nationally.

Online Master of Science in Nursing

The online Master of Science in Nursing program includes various MSN specialties, including Family Nurse Practitioner, Adult Gerontology Nursing Practitioner, Clinical Nurse Leader, and Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner tracks.

“We are honored to have our online MSN program recognized in U.S. News & World Report’s latest rankings,” said School of Nursing and Health Sciences dean Kathleen Czekanski, Ph.D., R.N. “The online Master of Science program prepares nurses to elevate their careers and step into leadership roles in a variety of specialties. La Salle remains dedicated to preparing students for today’s healthcare industry, whether through on-campus or online course delivery.”

This is just the most recent accomplishment of La Salle’s suite of nursing programs.

Graduates of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing program achieved a 91.59% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, the NCLEX-RN, for the most-recent testing cycle, for the period of Oct. 1, 2021–Sept. 30, 2022. This is the fifth time in the last six testing cycles that La Salle’s nursing students have registered a 90% first-time pass rate or better. During this time, students have achieved a 93% overall first-time pass rate on the NCLEX-RN. The program also has a 100% job placement rate following graduation.

Online MBA

At La Salle’s School of Business, the online MBA also received national recognition from U.S. News. La Salle’s online MBA is the fastest-growing program in the suite of La Salle’s School of Business online offerings. It’s also the largest online program at the University.

Students benefit from the online MBA program’s exceptional job-placement rate and personalized attention from faculty and staff. The completely asynchronous program allows students to complete the program at their pace and around their busy schedules. La Salle’s online MBA also allows students to choose from a variety of specializations, as well, including business systems and analytics, management, and accounting.

Established in 1955, La Salle’s School of Business delivers an innovative education that prepares its students to do purposeful business. Accredited by AACSB International, a distinction held by less than five percent of the world’s business schools, the school holds the only accredited sales training center of its kind in Philadelphia and a four-year BS/MBA program in accounting which prepares students for the CPA exam.

