La Salle creates new pathway into its nationally ranked undergraduate nursing program

La Salle University has entered an articulation agreement with the Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC), adding the institution to an expansive list of academic partners who invite their graduates to continue their education at La Salle.

BMCC graduates who have attained an associate applied science degree in nursing, earned their registered nursing license, and meet the necessary academic requirements can apply for admission into La Salle’s RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) online program.

The La Salle RN to BSN program will offer BMCC graduates the opportunity to advance their education with an emphasis on the quality and safety of patient care. A 2020 survey by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing found that many employers are expressing a preference for BSN graduates. La Salle’s RN to BSN program provides a convenient pathway to a BSN degree.

Nursing excellence is a hallmark of La Salle University.

La Salle’s traditional BSN program is among the best, ranked in the top-36% in the nation according to U.S. News & World Report. Graduates of the BSN program achieved a 91.59% first-time pass rate on their national licensure exam, the NCLEX-RN, for the most-recent testing cycle, for the period of Oct. 1, 2021–Sept. 30, 2022. This is the fifth time in the last six testing cycles that La Salle’s nursing students have registered a 90% first-time pass rate or better. During this time, students have achieved a 93% overall first-time pass rate on the NCLEX-RN. The program also has a 100% job placement rate following graduation.

