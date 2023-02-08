Commencement 2023 dates are set

Mark your calendar: The dates for Commencement Weekend are set. La Salle has reserved the second weekend in May for on-campus ceremonies honoring 2023 graduates, the University has announced.

Here’s what you need to know.

When are the Commencement ceremonies?

Ceremonies will be held Saturday, May 13, at McCarthy Stadium. Undergraduate students who are receiving bachelor’s degrees will walk at 10 a.m. This ceremony will include graduates from all three schools. Graduate students will participate in Commencement exercises at 4 p.m.

What if there’s inclement weather?

The University has developed scenarios to contend with inclement weather.

Option 1 : In the event of partially inhibitive weather, the University will move to a split-venue format:

10 a.m.: Undergraduate ceremony for students from all three schools at McCarthy Stadium

4 p.m.: Graduate ceremony at Tom Gola Arena in TruMark Financial Center

Option 2 : If inclement weather prompts a move indoors, the ceremonies will take place at Tom Gola Arena in TruMark Financial Center. The schedule will be as follows:

10 a.m.: Undergraduate ceremony for students in the School of Arts and Sciences

1 p.m.: Undergraduate ceremony for students in the Schools of Business and Nursing and Health Sciences

5 p.m.: Graduate ceremony

The University will communicate with students on plans as closely to Commencement Weekend as possible, due to the fluidity of weather patterns, and encourages graduating students and their families to prepare accordingly for all scenarios.

When is Baccalaureate Mass?

Baccalaureate Mass and the Graduation Gala are scheduled for Friday, May 12. Mass is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Tom Gola Arena in TruMark Financial Center. The gala, in the Union Ballroom, will begin promptly following Mass.

How can students apply for graduation?

Students on pace to graduate in May 2023 are encouraged to complete the formal graduation application process through the Office of the Registrar.

What about reserving tickets or purchasing caps and gowns?

Full details about Commencement Weekend are being ironed out. Visit the Commencement FAQ to learn more.

—Christopher A. Vito