$1 million gift will support business students at La Salle University 

A generous $1 million gift from a donor who wishes to remain anonymous will support undergraduate and graduate students in La Salle University’s School of Business as they pursue their degrees.

The initiative funded by the gift aims to elevate talented and determined students who have earned recognition, something that the alumna is passionate about.

“At La Salle, we believe talent, not circumstances, should determine opportunity. This $1 million dollar investment in our students will open doors for those with the drive to succeed and help others build lives of purpose, possibility, and impact,” said President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D. The gift will be used for two main components: scholarships and financial aid, and experiential learning and internship support.

The focus of this investment is on financial support to new or entering undergraduate business students, or to graduating students hoping to pursue further business education through a graduate degree at La Salle.

Students with a 3.0 GPA or higher who demonstrate strong academic potential and intellectual curiosity, grit, perseverance, and proven work ethic, financial need, and demonstrated responsibility through work, caregiving, leadership, athletics, or service will be prioritized.

Through Fiscal Year 2029, students will be awarded up to $5,000 per year and are eligible for renewal for up to three years, contingent on maintaining the GPA requirements.

A portion of the gift will also be used to support more than 20 students as they pursue high-impact internships and experiential learning opportunities, providing more opportunities for professional work experience outside of the classroom.

“Generous donors like this alumna recognize the value of a La Salle education, appreciate the doors it can open, and have taken advantage of the opportunities it can provide,” Freddie Pettit, vice president for advancement, said. “Importantly, they make sure that current and future Explorers have the support needed to maximize their La Salle experience. We are so grateful for our alumna who is literally investing in the futures of our students at 20th and Olney through philanthropy.”

-Naomi Thomas