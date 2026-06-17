A record-breaking year for fundraising at La Salle University

Read the full Philadelphia Business Journal article here.

From the 13th Annual Day of Giving to anonymous gifts, and with around $19.7 million raised, fiscal year 2026 was record-breaking when it came to fundraising at La Salle University.

University President Daniel J. Allen, Ph.D., spoke to Philadelphia Business Journal reporter Ryan Mulligan about the recent year’s success and the University’s plans for the future in an article published June 16.

The article highlighted several significant gifts to the University, including a $2 million gift to go towards a new fitness facility and a $1 million gift from Pauline Scalvino, ‘87, chair of the La Salle University Board of Trustees.

Allen also looked to the future, telling Mulligan that a formal capital fundraising campaign is being discussed, something that would likely be “the largest and/or the most ambitious” that the University has undertaken, although specific goals and times have not yet been finalized.

“We’re sort of fine tuning what we think would be realistic and ambitious at the same time for the university,” Allen told the Philadelphia Business Journal, also adding that conversations were being had between officials and donors to make sure that university and donor goals align.

-Naomi Thomas